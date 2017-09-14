Source: Zanu-PF to decide on conference venue | Herald (Local news)

Richard Muponde Bulawayo Bureau

The venue for the Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference slated for Matabeleland South Province has not yet been decided as three sites have been proposed.

Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, which hosted the Matabeleland South Presidential Youth Interface rally a month ago was the front-runner until recently when two other possible venues, the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) grounds and the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society grounds were proposed.

The party leadership is yet to settle on one of the venues for the party’s annual Indaba. Zanu-PF provincial secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Jonathan Vakatsha Langa yesterday said the venue might be confirmed at the next provincial coordinating committee meeting (PCC).

“There are three places which have been proposed as possible venues of the Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in December,” he said. “We are still taking recommendations for the final venue.

“At the moment it has not been decided. However, this matter will be discussed in our next provincial coordinating committee meeting (PCC).” Cde Langa said the party was on the ground, mobilising resources to successfully host the conference.

“We are busy working with the province’s seven administrative districts and party districts to make sure that we mobilise and conscientise people about the event,” he said. “Resources are already coming so that we will successfully host the conference.”

On Monday, the party’s secretary for administration, Cde Ignatius Chombo, revealed that the venue had not been decided. “The Annual National Peoples’ Conference is happening here,” he said. “We have been here twice touring Phelandaba Stadium. However, we have been advised that there is going to be another place which we should look at — CMED grounds. We are going to look and see whether it is suitable to host the conference.”

National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere also revealed that 60 beasts had already been donated for the event and were awaiting collection.