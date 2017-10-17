'Zanu PF wars will end badly'

Source: ‘Zanu PF wars will end badly’ – DailyNews Live

17 October 2017

HARARE – As Zanu PF’s succession wars reach a deadly climax, former State
Security minister, Didymus Mutasa – who was for decades one of President
Robert Mugabe’s closest confidants – has warned that things “could end
very badly” for his longtime boss, the ruling party and the country as a
whole if they are not carefully managed.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Mutasa said he was so worried about
the former liberation movement’s worsening infighting that he had for some
time now been trying to get in touch with Mugabe to warn him over the
“looming disaster” in the country over the succession debacle.

