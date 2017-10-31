Source: Zanu PF youth league suspends beleaguered Chinguno | Newsday (News)

THE Zanu PF youth league has suspended its Manicaland provincial youth leader Mubuso Chinguno to facilitate investigations into the $400 000 fraud allegations levelled against him.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Party sources said the suspension was announced by national youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga soon after yesterday’s extraordinary politburo meeting in Harare.

“The youth league has despatched a high-level national youth league delegation, which is investigating the allegations and while that happens, Chinguno, who is a G40 frontman, will be under suspension following a prohibition order issued by Chipanga,” the source said.

The source said Chipanga had briefed party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo on the action the youth league had taken against Chinguno.

But Khaya Moyo refused to comment on the issue, referring questions to Chipanga.

Chipanga’s phone went unanswered, while youth league acting secretary for administration Xavier Kazizi, who is part of the investigating team, refused to shed details on the suspension.

“The only person you can talk to is Chipanga. If he is not answering his phone, be patient, you can even write that story tomorrow,” Kazizi said.

Chinguno stands accused of embezzling $400 000 mobilised to service residential stands for party youths in Chipinge.