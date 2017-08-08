Source: Zanu PF’s harvest of fear – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 7 August 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF is harvesting fear from the

2008 elections when over 200 people were killed, with many set to vote for

the ruling party out of fear after being made acutely aware that active

involvement in politics, particularly on behalf of the opposition, could

result in death, State, independent election bodies and analysts have

said.

Political experts said Zanu PF is aware that naked physical violence will

not be accepted by Sadc and yet at the same time a relatively free and

fair election might undermine its electoral chances in the crunch 2018

vote.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, the party is using “psychological

warfare premised on manipulating the fear inculcated in communities” in

the 2008 election, among other strategies, according to Oxford scholar

Philan Zamchiya.

Zamchiya said Zanu PF would prefer a psychological warfare as compared to

a physical warfare, with the broader intent summarised as a “harvest of

fear.”

Voters know that little or nothing is done to bring the perpetrators to

justice, especially if they are members of the ruling Zanu PF, a fear that

has taken a heavy toll on the voting population.

Merely the threat of a repeat of the 2008 violence that Zanu PF is once

again hawking ahead of the 2018 elections, and the resulting fear it

instils, means that Zimbabwean voters will just cast their ballot for Zanu

PF to save their lives.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), the first body tasked with

investigating cases of rights abuses and the Zimbabwe Election Support

Network (Zesn) -the largest independent observer group in the country –

have both highlighted that overt violence is now being supplanted by more

sophisticated forms of intimidation, such as threats of a repeat of the

2008 violence or coerced membership in Zanu PF.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has rejected the accusations, saying

“we are not a party of coercion; people come to the party voluntarily.” He

said those intimidated must report to the police.

These pressure campaigns by government officials, traditional leaders or

Zanu PF members tend to be directed at the voting population and local

activists in the countryside, rather than high-profile opposition party

members.

In a report on the 2013 elections that has been tabled in Parliament, Zesn

said the spectre of violence that took place during the 2008 presidential

election run-off was ever present as Zimbabwe heads to another election.

“The long-term psychological impact of the type of violence that

characterised the 2008 presidential election run-off campaign with no

recognition or meaningful reconciliation cannot be quantified,

particularly when the threats to the victims have continued throughout

this electoral cycle,” the observer group said, adding there were no

mechanisms established to address fear, intimidation and violence.

Many rural Zimbabweans now consider threats or harassment against those

who support political parties other than Zanu PF as frightening but

“normal”. It has become increasingly common for village or commune chiefs

to threaten supporters of non-Zanu PF parties with violence, total social

ostracization, denial of access to community resources or support systems,

or expulsion from their villages.

A report on the findings of the ZHRC, pursuant to an investigation

undertaken into a complaint alleging violations of human rights by an

independent candidate prior to the Hurungwe West by-elections in

Mashonaland West, found that Mliswa, his supporters and his perceived

supporters in the June 10, 2015 special election “were living in fear.”

“They felt that they were constantly intimidated and that their security

was not guaranteed,” the constitutional body said.

Villagers were restrained from supporting Mliswa and warned not to attend

his rallies. Traditional leaders perceived him as not being suitable to

contest in an election even as an independent candidate because the top

echelons of the ruling party no longer recognised him.

“At the time of the investigation, complainant could hardly or fully

access the constituency in order to campaign,” ZHRC said. “The high levels

of repression, threats, intimidation and violence that some residents

perceived affect the right to vote as those people aligned to complainant

would not feel free to exercise this right.”

Chair of the ZHRC, Elasto Mugwadi, has pointed out that the rights body

could demand suspension of elections, at least by constituency, if there

was serious violence during the 2018 elections.

He extended this to include diatribes, hate speech and political

incitement. But the Research and Advocay Unit said “the downside is that

the ZHRC will only have power to recommend proposed suspension to Zec, and

the final power will still lie with Zec.”

“This is when the true independence of Zec will be critical,” RAU said.

As in past elections, local officials continue the practice of collecting

voter registration cards, recording the voter’s name and registration

number, and then returning the cards.

Traditional leaders also marshall voters to polling booths. This causes

widespread fear that the choices of individual voters will not be secret,

and in fact will be monitored by local authorities, experts said.

Zanu PF also distributes gifts as a reward to their supporters, using the

lure of gifts to coerce or force people into joining and supporting the

party.

In some areas, villagers have not only been coerced to swear loyalty oaths

and sign registration rolls for Zanu PF in exchange for gifts, but they

have also been pressured to sign forms resigning from their previous

political party membership.