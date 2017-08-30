Source: ZCTU slams govt over Kwese TV | Daily News

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest trade union federation, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), has slammed government for denying Kwese TV — owned by Strive Masiyiwa — a broadcasting licence.

This comes after the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) has declared the Econet Group’s pay television service, Kwese TV, illegal and warned the company against providing services without licence.

Econet Media announced the introduction of Kwese TV in Zimbabwe, to compete with the country’s sole, State-owned television station as well as Naspers’ Multichoice. Indications were that Kwese TV would rise on a third party licence held by Dr Dish. However, in a statement issued last week, Baz chief executive officer Obert Muganyura said Dr Dish’s licence had long been revoked after the company failed to launch its service.

“The banning of Kwese TV was a clear denial of alternative voices for Zimbabweans by authorities and should be condemned to the core,” ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo said yesterday.

“The move deprives the country of a variety of media outlets, the much needed and investment and jobs to jump-start the ailing economy.”