Source: Zec appoints new MDC Harare legislator | Daily News

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has gazetted the appointment of Revayi Muguti as an MDC proportional representation member of National Assembly for Harare with effect from Friday.

This comes after MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai nominated Muguti for the National Assembly position after the appointment was confirmed by the MDC National Council.

The nomination was forwarded for confirmation by the legislature, and no objections were noted by the Zec chief elections officer.

Muguti could be sworn-in this week. She fills the vacant post left by MDC stalwart Ronia Bunjira who succumbed to cancer in April.

In a government gazette published on Friday, Zec chairperson Rita Makarau declared Muguti duly appointed as a party-list MP.

“The public is hereby notified, in terms of section 39 (7) (a) of the Electoral Act that Revayi Muguti, a registered voter in ward 15 of Harare Municipality, of 14, 21st Crescent, Warren Park, Harare Metropolitan Province, Harare who was nominated by the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai to fill the vacancy in the party-list members of the National Assembly that occurred following the death of Ronia Bunjira, has been appointed as a party-list member of the National Assembly with effect from the date of this notice,” Makarau said.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said Muguti was a perfect candidate to replace Bunjira.

“Muguti is a founder member of the MDC. She is a veteran politician who has seen it all. She is a very dedicated and a loyal member of the party and her work rate is excellent,” Gutu said.

“Muguti certainly deserves to replace the late Bunjira as an MP for Harare metropolitan province.”

Meanwhile, Zec also moved to gazette the recent Chiwundura National Assembly by-election results that saw Zanu PF’s Brown Ndlovu become the duly-elected member of the National Assembly for Chiwundura constituency.

Ndlovu polled 9 426 votes, while his nearest rival, Takudzwa Guzete of NCA received 445 votes. The Chiwundura seat fell vacant in April following the death of Zanu PF MP Kizito Chivamba.