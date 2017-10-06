Source: Zec invites organisations, individuals to observe BVR exercise | Newsday (News)

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has invited independent organisations and individuals keen on observing the ongoing biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise to register with the chief elections officer for accreditation.

BY SILAS NKALA

Zec plans to roll out a nationwide voter registration exercise on Tuesday following the official launch of the programme by President Robert Mugabe on September 16.

The blitz comes as Zec has received the remaining 2 600 BVR kits from Laxton Group of China for use in the creation of a biometric voters’ roll for the 2018 harmonised elections.

Zec chairperson, Rita Makarau told journalists early this week the new kits were already being transported to various provinces.

In an invitation sent to various stakeholders, Zec advised all prospective observers to be registered upon payment of $10 for local observers, $20 for observers from Africa, $50 foreign envoys and $100 for international observers.

Local journalists accredited to the Zimbabwe Media Commission will pay $10 with their foreign counterparts expected to pay $50 to cover the BVR exercise.

“In terms of Section 40I(1a)(b) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13 in case of observers referred to in section 40h(2)(b) that is to say individuals representing local organisations and eminent persons from within Zimbabwe, applications must be made indirectly to the chief elections officer through the appropriate provincial elections officer of the province in which the observers propose to discharge their functions,” reads the invite.

“Following from the above, you are informed to submit your applications to be observers for the pending BVR exercise … for onward transmission for processing at Zec head office by the accreditation committee. Applications should bear full names and identity numbers of the members from the respective organisation.”