Source: Zec registers 954 900 potential voters so far – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 23, 2017

AT least 954 900 potential voters had registered under the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise by close of business yesterday although some outlying centres had not yet submitted their returns to the provincial command centres due to network challenges, NewsDay has learnt.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in its latest update said 22 328 people had been turned away since the launch of the programme 13 days ago mainly because they were alien, underage or did not have the requisite identification documents and proof of residence.

This was more prevalent in Chiredzi where the majority of Tokwe Mukosi flood victims had no identification documents and proof of residence.

Bulawayo still had the least number of registered voters with 29 503 people registered so far.