Source: ZHL intensifies restructuring drive – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 17 August 2017

HARARE – Diversified group, Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL), has begun

negotiations over the disposal of certain assets as it intensifies its

restructuring drive.

Company secretary Lovemore Madzinga yesterday said the firm wanted to use

the disposal proceeds in new ventures.

“The company has begun negotiations over the disposal of certain assets

held by the company. The proceeds of the disposals shall be utilised to

support the company’s new strategic endeavours,” Madzinga said.

Last month, ZHL chief executive Stanley Kudenga announced the group was

exiting Nigeria and Uganda operations where the investment holding company

had 1,4 percent and 2,43 percent shareholding in Continental Re (Nigeria)

and Uganda Re respectively.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company is also currently in

discussions with an investor to buy its 49 percent stake in Guardian

Reinsurance, Zambia and will exit Diamond General in Zimbabwe.

This is part of a restructuring exercise by the listed investment holding

company which will see ZHL disposing of shareholding in regional companies

where the group does not have control.

Kudenga also said ZHL is looking at merging its South African unit,

Emeritus Re with First Re in Botswana as the South African market has

become saturated and heavily regulated imposing a cost burden on

operations.

Kudenga said the assets were there for the turnaround strategy of the

group.

“We want to re-establish that capacity to become a prominent player

leveraging on a strong balance sheet and cash wallet coming from

insurance,” he said, adding that the restructuring was set to create a

lean structure that will leverage on ICT to deliver products.

The ZHL boss also said ZHL was going to insist on control in operations,

adding “we have learnt our mistakes on the local units”.

ZHL used to have controlling shareholding in Fidelity and NicozDiamond.

In June, ZHL created an off-shore investment company to house its regional

operations and mobilise resources for deployment in the units, as part of

its restructuring.

The offshore company, Emeritus International, to be based in Botswana,

will be wholly owned by ZHL with plans of listing on the stock exchange.

Kudenga said the new company has already received approval from the

central bank.

After operationalisation, First Re (Botswana), Malawi Re, Zambia Re and

Moza Re will be wholly owned by Emeritus International which will

determine the acquisitions and disposals in the region.

“The structure will be able to raise capital to strengthen regional

operations. It gives us the capacity to be able to raise international

capital from Botswana and deploying it to regional operations,” Kudenga

said.