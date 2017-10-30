Source: ZICOSU pledges support for Zanu-PF | The Herald October 30, 2017

Siphathisiwe Tshuma and Vuyelwa Sibindi

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Students’ Unions (Zicosu) has assured Zanu-PF of a clean sweep in the 2018 elections after the union’s candidates took control of Student Representative Councils (SRCs) at a number of universities, the latest being the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo. Zicosu said the overwhelming victory during Nust SRC elections last Thursday adds to the number of institutions now falling under its influence, which augurs well for Zanu-PF.

“The University of Zimbabwe, Lupane State University, Masvingo Polytechnic and Solusi University, among other tertiary institutions, are now under the control of the union and we as the leadership are ecstatic about the outcomes of the 2017-2018 SRC elections,” said the union’s secretary-general Mr Godknows Mudhari. Students in Bulawayo Province have shown their passion and love for the country’s President, Cde Mugabe. His popularity among the youth is growing each day. As we approach the Bulawayo (Presidental Youth) Interface, this is just a highlight of what the President can expect, which is a huge turnout from the youths.”

Zicosu president Mr Takudzwa Gambiza said their ability to gain support from students comes from unity and their policy of inclusiveness, which is lacking in other unions. He said this shows that Zicosu is the union for the future.

“We are very patriotic to the President and Zanu-PF and we will continue to garner support for the ruling party as we approach the coming elections. Our unity and inclusiveness has been a game changer as other student unions are failing to find common ground,” Mr Gambiza said. ZICOSU has managed to end the Zimbabwe National Students Union’s (ZINASU) dominance in university elections and this is an indicator that the game has changed in the country’s student politics.

“Our electoral victories across all the country’s tertiary institutions are a sign of our commitment to the President and all student leaders have a responsibility in social transformation and nation building,” said Mr Gambiza.

‘The members of student unions are mostly youths. In the current situation of the demographic dividend, the role of youths in economic growth cannot be ignored, we will support Zanu-PF programmes. The presence of the union will be felt during the youth interface.” Mr Pablo Chimusoro, the incoming Nust SRC president, said: “I will amplify the voices of students, even if it means suspension. We need leaders who are not afraid to speak out and I am one of those leaders.” LSU president Mr Blessed Nyadore shared Mr Chimusoro’s sentiments.

“We are pro-Government and we will not be intimidated. We have been elected to serve and we will serve our fellow students with pride,” he said. Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga congratulated the union on its victories and said it was a good development.

“God has finally intervened in student politics. We, as the Youth League, are saying righteousness has prevailed”.

Students with right ideologies are good for the growth of the country,” he said.