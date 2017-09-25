Source: Zim clergyman goes on trial for plotting to overthrow Mugabe’s govt | The Zimbabwean

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have lined up eight witnesses to testify against His Generation Church leader Pastor Evan Mawarire, whose trial on charges of subverting constitutional government commences at the High Court in Harare on Monday 25 September 2017.

The 40 year-old Mawarire, who is represented by Harrison Nkomo of Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practitioners, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights will appear before High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who will preside over his trial on Monday 25 September 2017.

The clergyman, who was arrested in July 2016 and in January 2017 will be on trial facing two counts of subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 or alternatively incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187 (1) (a) as read with Section 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) claimed that Mawarire incited Zimbabweans from “all walks of life either locally or internationally” to revolt and overthrow a constitutionally elected government.

The NPA has lined up eight witnesses who include Crispen Makedenge, Innocent Chipangura, Patrick Romeo Moyo, Lawrence Njodzi, Marshal Dube, Jeremiah Murenje, Edmore Runganga and Mavhira Richard Mhlanga to testify against Mawarire.

If convicted of subverting constitutional government, Mawarire is liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding twenty years without the option of a fine, while if he gets convicted for public violence, the clergyman will be liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years or both.

