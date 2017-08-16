Source: Zim hospitals in need of revival – DailyNews Live

16 August 2017

HARARE – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to be airlifted to South

Africa last week to receive urgent medical assistance following suspected

food poisoning.

Mnangagwa fell ill in Gwanda, where he was attending President Robert

Mugabe’s sixth youth interface meeting. He initially received medical

attention at Claybank and Thornhill hospitals, before it was felt he

needed to be airlifted to South Africa to get the best medical care.

Mnangagwa is not the only Zimbabwean politician to seek sanctuary in

foreign hospitals. It is now standard practice for the elite in Zanu PF

and Mugabe’s government to spent the elusive greenbacks seeking medical

care in the region and offshore because they have no longer trust local

hospitals.

In the process, Zimbabwe is rendered poorer because this is money that

could have been spent locally to assuage a crippling foreign currency

crisis gripping the country’s economy.

Even members of the opposition parties, including MDC leader Morgan

Tsvangirai, have joined the bandwagon because the health delivery system

in Zimbabwe now resembles a death trap.

While the well-to-do in our midst are escaping the dire conditions in our

local hospitals, those who cannot afford these expensive medical trips

beyond the country’s borders – and they happen to be the majority of

Zimbabweans – are putting up with depressing conditions in our health

delivery system.

Several people have died even from treatable conditions because they

cannot access basic drugs, while others succumb to their sickness before

being attended to, having failed to raise the consultation fees.

Zimbabwe used to have arguably the best healthcare system on the continent

until something went terribly wrong in the early to mid 1990s.

A combination of populist policies, economic mismanagement, as well as

their intended and unintended consequences conspired to rob the health

sector of its shine. For many years, government has entertained the false

notion that it can give Zimbabweans access to public health at close to

next to nothing without following its generosity with structured

investments into the sector to keep up the standards. And when the sector

started buckling in, government has not accepted responsibility for its

poor policies.

The result has been the loss of skill to the Diaspora, the decline in

donor funding and the calamitous collapse in public health institutions.

It would be unfair to blame Tsvangirai and other members of the opposition

for seeking medical help outside the country’s borders because the

situation is not of their making, although Zanu PF often accuse them of

inviting sanctions – cited by Mugabe and his party as having triggered the

on-going economic crisis.

Having said that, the elite in Zanu PF must be ashamed for insulating

themselves from a crisis they have created, while exposing the millions of

ordinary Zimbabweans to terrible conditions in the health delivery sector.