‘Zim needs economic diversification’

BUSINESS WRITER 30 October 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) says the country

must diversify into other sectors of the economy in order to address the

present economic crunch biting hard on the nation.

“There must be a shift from today’s silo-style focus on agriculture,

mining or industry, to a value chain, value addition model that transcends

such sector boundaries,” ZNCC chief executive officer Chris Mugaga said.

Zimbabwe’s economy has failed to grow sustainably in the past five years

due to the country’s over reliance on agriculture and mining.

The slowdown in commodity prices in the past two years and the drought

that has hit southern African country last year showed the need for

Zimbabwe to diversify from commodities into processing of primary goods.

Mugaga, who was addressing delegates at the Buy Zimbabwe Retailers and

Suppliers conference in Harare on Friday, said the country was heading in

the reverse direction following the massive de-industrialisation trend.

This comes as calls for African countries to diversify their economies are

getting louder. For the past two decades, Africa’s performance on

diversification has been poor due to lack of a strong political will.

“Whether you have a policy in place or not, whether you have

infrastructure or not, if you don’t have a strong political will to drive

it, then the impact will be limited. In Africa, governance is very weak,”

Ecobank head of economic research Gaimin Nonyane said.

In Mauritius, Africa’s shining example of diversification, such a

political will has worked well.

Seeking to attract foreign investors, the Mauritian government sought to

identify incentives to entice such investors into other labour-intensive

industries.

The island nation removed taxes on profits, dividends, capital gains,

exports and raw material imports, drawing a flood of investors from China,

Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Europe.

“Once we allowed foreign investors to tap our labour force and produce

their output for export, we gave them all the incentives,” said Kee Chong

Li Kwong Wing, chairperson of SBM Holdings, the second-largest company on

the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

“We have been able to create so many jobs for our labour that we are now

in short supply, and have to import labour.”

These policies have also altered the country’s export structure.

Until the late 1970s, sugar accounted for up to 98 percent of exports,

according to Wing; this is now down to just five percent. The export list

now includes tourism, textiles and textile-related products, financial

services, luxury goods and other services.

On the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia is making progress as it diversifies from

agricultural products into manufacturing and services, attracting some

Chinese companies to produce shoes for export.

This success is due in part to the stability that Ethiopia enjoys and the

political will that drives it.

What, however, remains for Ethiopia is the need to open up or liberalise

some of the sectors that can attract more investment.

For its part, Botswana is diversifying along the value chain. Rather than

exporting raw diamonds, Botswana has developed diamond polishing and

marketing hubs to keep added-value work.

In East Africa, Kenya stands out for major strides in financial services,

telecom, horticulture and tourism. The government established the

Horticultural Crop Development Agency, which has become a major

foreign-exchange earner.

“This is a direct policy targeted at a sector identified to have huge

potential,” says Razaq Ahmed, chief executive officer of CowryWise, a

Lagos-based fintech.

Finance minister Ignatius Chombo said it was critical for Africa to

diversify its exports through value addition to reduce vulnerability to

commodity price shocks.

He also emphasised the importance for the continent to invest in

infrastructure development, noting that the availability of infrastructure

lowers costs, creates jobs, and supports growth and socio-economic

development.

“Yet our region suffers from a critical infrastructure deficiency

particularly regarding access to electricity, transport, information and

communication technology, water and sanitation and irrigation,” he said.

“Rail infrastructure is generally poor and continues to deteriorate, air

transport services are expensive and inefficient, and access to ICT,

though improving, remains poor. The gap is real and needs to be addressed

for industrialisation and socio-economic development,” Chombo added.