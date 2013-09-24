via Zimbabwe to Enforce 75 Percent Local Content Policy by Chris Gande for VOA Zimbabwe 23.09.2013
The government says it will crack down on radio stations that do not implement its 75 percent local content directive compelling more air play for local artists.
The Broadcast Services Act of 2000 imposes a 75 percent local content clause with the remaining 10 percent being dedicated to the region and five percent to international content.
In its manifesto dubbed ‘Taking Back The Economy, Indigenise, Empower, Develop and Create Employment’ Zanu-PF said the youths have benefited from the 75 percent local content policy.
But there was a relaxation on radio where local and international content received fair play.
Reads part of Zanu PF’s 2013 July election manifesto; “An example of indigenisation is how the music in particular but also the entertainment industry indigenised as a result of Zanu-PF’s progressive policy that requires that at least 75 percent of all broadcasting content should be local.”
Information deputy minister Supa Mandiwanzira told VOA his ministry will ensure that the law is followed to the letter in the next five years.
Although most producers in the entertainment industry welcome the move, they say the government should also show its commitment by investing in the industry.
Music and film producer Zenzele Ndebele, who is also the information director at Radio Dialogue, says as long as the quality of music and films in the country remain low, people will continue to turn to foreign content for entertainment.
