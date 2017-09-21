Source: Zimbabwe loses over $500m worth of gold | Financial Gazette (News)

ZIMBABWE is losing over $500 million worth of gold annually to smuggling due to lack of support to small scale producers, the country’s sole gold buyer has said.

Fidelity Printers and Refinery (Fidelity) said the country’s delay in amending the colonial Gold Trade Act and the Mining and Minerals Act was prejudicing Zimbabwe of millions of dollars in potential revenue.

“Some police officers have taken advantage of the legal loophole and chosen to ignore the national consensus for decriminalisation of gold possession. As a result, each month we continue to benefit other nations by between $28 million and $60 million in hard-earned and scarce foreign currency simply because we are failing to put our money where our mouths are,” the company said in a statement issued this week.

Zimbabwe, whose struggling economy is failing to create jobs, with unemployment running above 90 percent, has moved to legalise artisanal mining to help boost the country’s gold output and foreign currency earnings.

But that declaration is yet to be supported by any legal regulations.

The southern African nation is home to over 1 000 gold mining establishments, many of which are under suspicion of selling the metal on the black market.

The small scale miners — estimated to be between 200 000 and 500 000 — recently indicated that the police continue to arrest them and hinder their work despite government assurances.

Fidelity said it was crucial for the artisanal miners to continue working with the gold buyer to ensure that an estimated 700 to 1 500 kg of gold smuggled out of the country every month benefits Zimbabwe rather than the underground, foreign-linked economies.

The gold is said to fetch higher prices outside the country than it could in Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that most of the illegal smuggling takes place via South Africa.

“Given the national challenges to secure critical imported raw materials and solve the cash crisis, the question that begs an answer is why are we taking so long to deal with a minor amendment whose effect will empower thousands of our people?” Fidelity said.

“In any case, should we not focus on arresting people smuggling rather than those earning an honest living? The criminals are taking money from Zimbabwe and deserve to be given tough sentences,” the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gold buying unit added.

Central bank governor John Mangudya said gold deliveries to Fidelity, which hit 10 tonnes during the first half of 2017, grew by 3,9 percent compared to the same period last year.

“More gold deliveries to Fidelity are expected in the second half of the year as producers continue to access the gold support facility. The bank expects gold deliveries to Fidelity to reach the targeted 25 tonnes by year-end,” he said in his mid-term monetary policy statement.

According to the central bank, the small scale sector continues to grow in its contribution to gold production, accounting for about 45 percent of total deliveries in 2016 and 2017.

The gold sector has benefitted from a $40 million Gold Support Facility administered through Fidelity. As at mid-July 2017, about $30,2 million had been disbursed under the facility.