Source: Zimra sues former director – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 23, 2017

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has taken its former human resources and administration director Christine Felistas Musemburi to court demanding $372 572 she allegedly misappropriated while still employed by the tax collector.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In its declaration, Zimra said Musemburi allegedly received secondment allowances in excess of $49 043 for which she was not entitled to and also claimed and received $28 512, relocation costs to Kenya, without the approval of the board.

Musemburi is also accused of having claimed and received medical aid cover to Bupa International Medical Aid in excess of $67 195 without Zimra board’s approval and also said to have received performance award in excess of $128 767 between December 2012 and January 2016, while she was not offering any services to Zimra.

“On May 6, 2016, the plaintiff’s board (Zimra) sanctioned a forensic audit which revealed, inter alia, that the defendant (Musemburi) during the period of her employment with plaintiff, participated in a series of corrupt activities which had engulfed the plaintiff’s executive management,” Zimra said.

“She unlawfully, and/or corruptly, and/or fraudulently claimed and received unsanctioned secondment allowances, relocation allowances, performance award, travel allowances, holiday allowances, school fees allowances, medical aid benefit and other allowances which she knew were either not due in terms of her contract of employment, or where in excess of the approved levels by the board.”

“She also caused plaintiff to pay for her DStv subscription in the sum of $1 012 for the year 2015 outside her contract term. She also claimed $11 305 for her daughter’s travel from Harare to Geneva in August 2015 and from Miami to Geneva in January 2014 yet this was not in her contract of employment,” Zimra said.

Musemburi is also said to have claimed and received $15 600 holiday allowances, twice in 2013 and 2014 in breach of her contract of employment and further made several other double claims in upgrading air tickets from economy to business class while travelling on regional office for capacity building business.

Zimra also accused Musemburi of having encashed leave days that were in excess of the actual leave days and applied for more vacation days while she had accumulated less.

“As a result of the above fraud, and/or fraudulent misrepresentation, and/or abuse of office, and/or breach of the terms and conditions of contract of employment, the defendant in her capacity as an employee of the plaintiff, wrongfully and unlawfully unjustly enriched herself at the expense of the plaintiff in the sum of $372 571,”

Musemburi is yet to enter appearance to defend.