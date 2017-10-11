Zim’s new cyber security minister not on social media – report

Techzim said Chinamasa had confirmed to them that unlike Moyo “he is not on Twitter either. He is not on any social media, period.”

Last month when he was still finance minister Chinamasa blamed social media for sparking panic buying and shortages.

“We need to understand social media and the forces behind it… they have given us a timely warning about their intentions and clearly we will take the necessary measures to counter those nefarious activities,” he was quoted as saying then.