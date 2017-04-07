Source: ’10km roadblocks will fuel corruption’ – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 7 April 2017

HARARE – The Tourism and Hospitality industry yesterday led a large

cross-section of Zimbabweans in condemning a government directive that

empowers police to mount one roadblock within a 10 kilometers radius,

arguing that the ill-advised decision would fuel corruption on the

country’s roads.

Curiously, police has actually increased roadblocks within the 10km zones

– a move which road users and ordinary Zimbabweans say flies in the face

of calls by lawmakers and tourism players to minimise roadblocks – which

they blame for driving away tourists and wasting productive hours.

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo recently said police had been

instructed to de-congest roadblocks through a directive which allowed one

roadblock within a 10km radius to promote ease of doing business.

But players in the tourism sector, motorists and analysts told the Daily

News yesterday that the new directive did not address their concerns and

instead would fuel corruption.

“As the hospitality industry, we still feel the initial solution cannot

resolve the difficulties faced by tourists on the road taking into

consideration that a journey to Bulawayo of 440km you will have 44 road

blocks.

“Today (yesterday), I was travelling to Mutare I was shocked that in

Marondera town ZRP mounted five road blocks and these were within the 10km

mark.

“ZRP should also take instructions from the minister so that we become

hospitable in our roads. The police should also be taught customer care so

that they don’t harass people on the roads,” said Hospitality Association

of Zimbabwe president George Manyumwa.

A recent survey conducted by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat)

revealed that nearly

10 000 tourists rated police services as “very poor” with half of them

vowing never to visit the country again after enduring endless harassment

at many roadblocks.

“All provincial commanders have been instructed to submit their monthly

roadblock schedules to Police General Headquarters (Operations) to ensure

effective monitoring of deployments in line with the organisational policy

of erecting roadblocks at a distance of not less than 10km apart,” Chombo

announced recently.

“One-stop-shop roadblocks, which are multi-purpose, are being implemented

to avoid duplications. Increased supervision of deployed personnel is

going to be enhanced to correct any inconsistencies with policies and

directives.

However, this has not gone down well with motorists who have launched a

campaign against the police ahead of filing a Class action at the

Constitutional Court.

“Whilst police are entitled to road blocks to maintain law and order in

terms of section 68 of the Constitution, their actions have to be

reasonable, proportionate and fair,” former Cabinet minister and Road

Users Association (RUA) lawyer, David Coltart told the Daily News.

“Setting up a roadblock in every 10km radius is not reasonable or

proportional to maintaining law and order. In fact the numerous road

blocks are a direct violation of section 66 which says every Zimbabwean

and anyone living in Zimbabwe has a right to move freely in Zimbabwe.”

RUA is intensifying its fight against police to the extent that it has

asked people to submit affidavits sharing their experiences at roadblocks.

The public outcry comes as stone-broke government has increased traffic

spot fines by nearly 100 percent, in a controversial move it claims will

reduce road accidents.

