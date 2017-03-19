Source: 2 die in cholera outbreak – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 17 March 2017

HARARE – The Health ministry has issued a cholera outbreak alert after two

people died while two others are being treated of the disease in

Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

The highly communicable disease is believed to have spread from

neighbouring Mozambique, where a cholera epidemic – infecting more than 1

000 people – was triggered by Cyclone Dineo flooding.

This is the second time cholera – which causes severe vomiting and

diarrhoea and is lethal, if not treated promptly – has struck Zimbabwe.

Around 2008-9, the disease claimed more than 4 000 lives while about 10

000 people were infected throughout the country.

Briefing the media yesterday, deputy Health minister Aldrin Musiiwa warned

that the cholera outbreak could be worsened by the flooding experience in

the affected areas.

“An outbreak of cholera was reported at Rupangwana Clinic in Chiredzi

District of Masvingo province on March 10, 2017 and at Chinyamukwakwa

Clinic in Chipinge District of Manicaland Province on the March 14 2017,”

he said.

Musiiwa said; “Chipinge district has been affected by the recent floods

and this particular area has been hard hit with communities failing to

access health facilities for treatment. Most people in the affected area

of Mabee have no access to safe drinking water due to these floods”.

He said the area where the cases have been reported is adjacent to the

Zimbabwe-Mozambique border where there is an influx of people.

Government has so far dispatched rapid response teams to the two provinces

to conduct assessments and curb the crisis.

“The cases are being managed at the two clinics in Chiredzi and Chipinge.

Medicines and other supplies are being moved to the affected flood

communities. My ministry with the help of World Health Organisation and

other partners is prepositioning diarrhoeal kits in the provinces each

capable of treating 500 diarrhoeal cases. Non-food items kits have also

been prepositioned; these include soap, water treatment tablets, buckets

and others,” Musiiwa said.

Health ministry secretary Gerald Gwinji added that just one case of

cholera constitutes an outbreak.

” . . . it’s all systems go once that happens, that includes the requisite

communication to the public,” he said.

The public advised to always use a toilet, treat all water, wash fruits

and veggies, avoid shaking hands, wash hands, cook food thoroughly and to

immediately report any symptoms to a nearby health facility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



