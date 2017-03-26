Source: 2013 promises haunt Zanu PF – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira and Blessings Mashaya 26 March 2017

HARARE – As the watershed 2018 national polls beckon, President Robert

Mugabe’s warring ruling Zanu PF is in a big quandary about what to say on

account of its dismal failure to deliver on any of its 2013 election

promises.

Among the promises that are coming back to bite Zanu PF are its utopian

pledges to create 2,2 million jobs – as well the much-trumpeted,

pie-in-the-sky mega deals with Russia and China, which were signed in

2014.

Analysts told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that the Zanu PF

propaganda machinery was “battling” to explain the failures in the light

of the country’s dying economy, with citizens no longer trusting the party

and its leaders.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said it was clear that Zanu PF was “a

monumental failure” which was good at promising “hot air”.

“Zanu PF will never deliver on any useful electoral promises.

“They are the epitome of political failure. The opposition can capitalise

on these monumental failures by Zanu PF and coalesce together to kick it

out,” he said.

“It is a year before the next election and Zanu PF is set to return with

another bag of empty promises.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) contends that even when Zanu PF

became the de facto, illegitimate government they still had the obligation

to deliver by virtue of occupying office,” PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume

said.

“In their 2013 election manifesto … Zanu PF made a sensational promise

that they would create 2,2 million jobs if they get a five-year term,

translating to 440 000 jobs a year.

“Instead hundreds of thousands of workers have lost their jobs, with more

than 6 000 companies closing between 2013 and 2015 owing to the hostile

economic environment that Zanu PF reverted to after the government of

national unity,” Mafume said.

“As at present, hospitals are also in bad shape, and lives are lost

because of curable diseases. The majority of Zimbabweans are sinking in

abject poverty and corruption is rampant.

“State-organised corruption cartels are the order of the day, a good

example of which is the creation of a police state which has a tolling

mandate on the roads,” he added.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu, said Zanu PF would never bring anything new,

after it had “created vendors instead of the promised 2,2 million jobs”.

“The so-called mega deals penned with the Chinese in August 2014 are a

huge pie in the sky. The Chinese are smart business people. They will not

pour their money into an economy that is totally dysfunctional, where

there is no respect for property rights and where the rule of law is not

upheld.

“Anyone who thinks that Zimbabwe’s economy can be successfully turned

around with Robert Mugabe at the helm as president is certainly overdue

for a psychiatric examination,” Gutu said.

Another political analyst Shakespeare Hamauswa, also said Zanu PF could

never bring positive change to the country.

“The party is failing to manage simple political equations on succession,

and so how can they manage economic issues?

“The main problem is that the people are letting the politicians to decide

on their behalf. This is why even without any tangible promises Zanu PF

may emerge victorious again in 2018,” Hamauswa said.

