Airlink making it easier to travel from Cape Town to Zimbabwe

Source: Airlink adds direct route between Vic Falls and Cape Town | Traveller24 2017-03-07

Cape Town- Travellers wanting to make the most of SA’s Cape Town and Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls, can now do so with the new Airlink direct flight between the two hotspot destinations.

The daily flights except for Saturdays, between Cape Town and Victoria Falls will be effective from 2 July. The flight departs from Cape Town International at 08:30am arriving at Victoria Falls International at 11:15am.

The return flight departs Victoria Falls International at 11:45am arriving at Cape Town International at 14:40pm.

Airlink and South African Airways allows travellers to utilize the two airlines by connecting seamlessly onto each other’s services and routes, allowing multi sector itineraries to be booked utilizing a single carrier and ticket.

This inclusion of Victoria Falls in Airlink’s network has added yet another world renowned destination to its extensive eco-leisure network.

The airline also recently announced expansions on two other routes. Come 6 June 2017, the airline will increase its flight frequency between Cape Town and Maun, Botswana, offering a daily service. The additional flights will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays

From 2 July, Airlink will add a second flight between Cape Town and Nelspruit, to its daily schedule, except on Saturdays.

