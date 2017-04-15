Source: Angry war vets savage Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 14 April 2017

HARARE – Disgruntled war veterans yesterday lashed President Robert Mugabe

for living in “la-la land” – adding ominously that they had now had enough

of his “abuse” and would start returning “fire with fire” whenever he

provoked them.

Speaking in an interviews with the Daily News yesterday, the leadership of

the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) also

pooh-poohed Mugabe’s continuing assertions that they had a subordinate

role in the warring ruling Zanu PF.

This comes as Mugabe has re-ignited his feud with the disaffected former

freedom fighters who he dismissed as not being special while delivering a

eulogy during the burial of the late Brigadier General James Murozvi at

the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday.

Forthright ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda – who, it has

emerged, was inexplicably chased away from Murozvi’s burial – strongly

warned Mugabe to desist from using funerals to attack war veterans.

“We are unhappy as war veterans that the president seeks to use the Heroes

Acre to divide people. Is that what one says at a funeral?

“He should not attack us when we are silent … does he enjoy attacking

war veterans? The president should talk about other issues.

“Why doesn’t he give us a break. As an old person, he should respect the

people or the people will not respect him,” he said.

“Why does he continue insulting us? Now people are starting to think that

war veterans are divided. Hatina kuenda ikoko kunotukwa (we did not go to

the burial to be attacked).

“The whole family, including his wife Grace, want to insult us. That is

why you see people like Sarah Mahoka and Mandi Chimene attacking Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“It is because all these people know that is what the president wants,”

the fuming Matemadanda told the Daily News.

On his part, war veterans’ spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said Mugabe was

“lost” by continuing to view politics as leading the gun, and not

realising that politics had evolved.

“Politics is not static and things change. The gun is no longer listening

to politics because of the economic and social situation that we have in

the country.

“We have needs that are not being met, and that is why we speak out . . .

We have remained steadfast in our demands and we will continue to be

steadfast. We love each other as war veterans but he (Mugabe) does not

love us.

“Mugabe does not also know who played which role and who did not. The only

war veteran that Mugabe knows is (the late) Solomon Mujuru.

“That is the reason why we are being treated the way we were treated by

(Rhodesian Prime Minister) Ian Smith,” the outspoken Mahiya said.

Addressing mourners gathered at Murozvi’s burial at the National Heroes

Acre on Wednesday, Mugabe told the ex-combatants that they had no right to

dictate to him how he was supposed to run Zanu PF.

The 93-year-old’s statement was at odds with the effusive praise that

commander of the defence forces, General Constantino Chiwenga, had given

the war veterans during a military parade for Murozvi at One Commando

barracks on Tuesday.

Mugabe has been having a tough time with war veterans ever since they

issued a scathing statement on him in mid July last year.

Until that happened, the fed-up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe’s and

Zanu PF’s pillars, waging particularly brutal campaigns against opposition

leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections

of 2000 and 2008.

Their stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF later saw their chairman,

Christopher Mutsvangwa, being fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling

party last year, while many of their other top leaders were also banished

from the imploding former liberation movement, in addition to being hauled

before the courts.

