Source: Another big week for Mugabe, aides – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 29 May 2017

HARARE – This week is another big one politically for President Robert

Mugabe and his warring ruling Zanu PF – with the nonagenarian scheduled to

address a mega rally in Marondera, amid the former liberation movement’s

worsening infighting.

Zanu PF insiders told the Daily News yesterday that the rally, which is

being organised by the party’s youth league, would be a show of force by

Mugabe – to remind his ambitious lieutenants and their brawling factions

that “he is very much still in charge”.

Mugabe – who spent all of last week in Mexico, attending an obscure

conference on climate change – returned home at the weekend at a time that

there are growing fissures within Zanu PF, as the bigwigs fighting to

succeed him escalate their mindless bloodletting.

In the week that Mugabe was in Mexico, his supporters clubbed each other

during violent clashes in Bulawayo, while intra-party tensions went a

notch up after former intelligence operative, Pearson Mbalekwa, was barred

from representing Zanu PF in the impending Chiwundura by-election.

As if this was not enough, the influential women’s league which is headed

by his powerful wife Grace, is also facing fresh problems in Bulawayo,

where 10 of its regional officials have been suspended.

Youth league secretary, Kudzanai Chipanga, reiterated yesterday that the

Marondera rally was one of many they were organising to galvanise support

for Mugabe.

“The rallies are meant for the youths to reaffirm our support for

President Robert Mugabe as our candidate, not only for next year’s

elections, but also as our life president.

“The party is united fully behind President Robert Mugabe and there has

never been any debate about whether he should be the candidate or not.

“His candidature is unanimously endorsed by all in Zanu PF,” Chipanga told

the Daily News.

“It is our constitutional mandate as Zanu PF youths to mobilise support

for party programmes. In president … Mugabe we have a name that makes

our job easier because many youths in the country look up to him as a role

model.

“The rally will also see the launch of our voter registration campaign as

we encourage youths to participate in social, economic and political

programmes,” he added.

However, analysts said it would be interesting to see how Mugabe would use

the rally platform to deal with Zanu PF’s worsening tribal, factional and

succession wars.

This is more so, as observers have also consistently said Mugabe’s failure

to resolve Zanu PF’s thorny succession riddle is fuelling the ruling

party’s deadly infighting.

The 93 year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

