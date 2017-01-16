Source: Are ANC, Zanu PF ready for female presidents? – DailyNews Live 15 January 2017

Maxwell Sibanda

HARARE – Recent political developments in neighbouring South Africa where

president Jacob Zuma has said the governing African National Congress

(ANC) party is ready for its first female leader, days after his former

wife was named by the party’s influential women’s league as its choice to

succeed him, has reminded many Zimbabweans of First Lady Grace Mugabe’s

mooted ambitions to succeed her husband, President Robert Mugabe.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has four children with Zuma, is the head of

the African Union Commission and a leading candidate to succeed her

ex-husband after the 2019 general election.

Zuma is expected to step down as ANC leader at the end of this year, and

whoever takes over will be the frontrunner for the presidency.

Zuma recently went off-script when he said on radio that there was no

tradition in the ANC that the deputy president should succeed the

president. This has been seen as an indication that he wants his ex-wife

Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him.

The Daily News on Sunday interviewed a number of social and political

analysts on this development and whether this might influence the politics

in Zimbabwe with Zanu PF’s women’s league also advocating for Grace to

succeed her husband.

Human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga said although Zuma has come out in

support of his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeding him as SA

president, we must not draw too many similarities with Zimbabwe where

Grace Mugabe might want to succeed Mugabe because the two scenarios are

vastly different.

“Unlike Grace who until recently held no post in the party, Dlamini-Zuma

is a senior ANC leader with a strong track record having served as senior

cabinet minister in different SA administrations and currently holds a

senior post on the continent as African Union Commission chairperson.

“Whereas Grace is a political novice, we have Dlamini-Zuma a woman with

political gravitas who in her own right, independent of her ex-husband,

has the capacity to lead South Africa.

“Dlamini-Zuma’s nearest equivalent would be Joice Mujuru, for they are

both veterans of the struggle in their respective countries, married

senior political figures while maintaining their own luminous political

careers,” said Mavhinga.

Social commentator Rejoice Ngwenya said: “Actually, the Zuma `dynasty’

must have been influenced by our Zanu PF women’s league! Bad politics is

contagious, so I cannot rule out reverse osmosis.

“If Zuma claims South Africa is ready for a female president, now, why did

he not say South Africa is ready for a youthful president when Julius

Malema was clamouring for leadership renewal?

“This is all about self-preservation, greed and perpetuating the

monarchical mentality. I have no problem with female presidents –

Dlamini-Zuma has the credentials but Grace is a no no!”

Journalist Viv Maravanyika said: “Definitely the events in South Africa

will give strong credence to those in Grace’s camp as well as the first

lady herself. They can also point out how Hillary Clinton was backed by

her husband Bill (former US presient) in the recent elections. It’s well

and good to receive that support, but what are her qualifications? Is she

really presidential material? I don’t think so.”

Social commentator Farai Maguwu said there are contrasts and similarities.

“Indeed Zanu PF women and youth leagues might be emboldened by the ANC

women’s league and go for the jugular by nominating Grace.

“However, the matter of national leadership is beyond and above one’s

biological composition. It’s about delivering hope and change to the

masses. It’s about a person whose heart is in the right place, someone who

loves the people and one with a vision that leaves no one behind.”

Maguwu said by rising to the position of chairperson of the African Union

Commission Dlamini-Zuma has demonstrated that she has the capacity to

lead.

“Many on the continent feel she has held that position with much wisdom

and honour. I am not sure how she compares with Grace.

“I would really think Grace would do well to continue with her world

renowned charity work in Mazowe. Actually my advice to Zanu PF is that

they need someone who can unify the party and the nation if they are to be

of any relevance beyond Mugabe’s life.”

A political analyst who preferred to remain anonymous said the only

similarity is that Dlamini-Zuma and Grace have or had a relationship with

Presidents of countries in southern Africa.

“What happened in South Africa may never have a political domino effect to

the current politics in Zimbabwe. Dlamini-Zuma has in her own right,

strong domestic and regional credentials to warrant her nomination to lead

South Africa. While her ex-husband’s support may be crucial, in her own

right, she has a track record to command the support of the ANC. In other

words, she has a constituency base and national and regional appeal to

lead that country.

“Grace has no domestic and regional credentials to marshal support. Her

base is her husband, without whom she will just be political nonentity.”

Human rights activist Edna Masanga said: “That is a very worrying regional

precedent to be set by South Africa if that happens. Because we have

already seen efforts to create a Mugabe dynasty being put in place with

the president’s son-in-law being appointed to run the national airline,

his nephew being appointed minister and the wife leading one of the

powerful arms of Zanu PF – the women’s league.”

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said: “It’s likely to influence the

same here. Though prospects of a Grace presidency can only live while

Mugabe is alive. Once Mugabe is gone, Grace may be removed from the

political limelight as she has caused a lot of friction within Zanu PF and

she has created more enemies within the party, including both women and

youth leagues. Those that pretend to respect her do so owing to their

respect for Mugabe. Thus in that vein drawing parallels between South

Africa and Zimbabwe on this one may be far -fetched.”

Social commentator Rashweat Mukundu said: “While I don’t rate Dlamini-Zuma

that highly as a leader, she is however, a political leader in her own

right with credentials going back a long time. While Grace could be

inspired she does not come anywhere near Dlamini-Zuma as a politician.

While Grace’s claim to fame is simply being Mugabe’s wife, Dlamini-Zuma

has impeccable credentials as a political leader both in SA and in

Africa.”

Journalist Tichaona Sibanda said: “The political dynamics are different in

that Dlamini-Zuma has held public office for years beginning in exile

whereas Grace’s meteoric rise has been at the benevolence of her husband.

While Dlamini-Zuma maybe electable at an election we can’t say the same

for Grace, hence her opponents in Zanu PF will make sure that never

happens.”

Arts practitioner Josh Nyapimbi said: “Zimbabwe and South Africa body

politics are very different; the female examples you give will be accepted

and not for different reasons. In the Dlamini-Zuma case she literary had

her leadership rehearsal at African Union which is her strongest point.

While for Grace she has no tried and tested public office service.

“Further ANC has somewhat a progressive political culture compared to Zanu

PF judging by economic performance and foreign relations which they are

sensitive to and always shield from partisan politics straying brick

bats.”

Media practitioner Nigel Nyamutumbu said: “I don’t think we can even begin

to compare the illustrious political career of Dlamini-Zuma to that of

Grace. By all means, it is very noble for women to be nominated or take up

positions traditionally occupied by men.

“The case of the immediate past AU Commission chair is by miles different

from that of Grace in that whereas the former’s political history is well

documented both within her party and government, the latter is a political

novice and her rise to power has more to do with her husband’s position

that her own credentials.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



