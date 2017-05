Source: Armed robbers terrorise Zim – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 1 May 2017

HARARE – Police have warned both businesses and members of the public to

be wary of gangs of armed robbers who have mounted a spate of heists,

particularly in and around Harare – in a new crime wave that is targeting

companies and homesteads.

The warning comes as the dangerous robbers have also used detonators to

rob a fuel station on the outskirts of Harare last week, among their other

recent heists.

“Armed robbers are on the prowl and members of the public are therefore

discouraged from keeping large sums of money in person, cars and business

premises.

“Police are urging the public to deposit their money in banks and engage

reputable security companies to guard their premises.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the cases of armed robbery

that of late have been occurring mainly at service stations and other

business premises,” national police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, warned

yesterday.

“We also urge the public to desist from travelling during the night,

especially in isolated places, to avoid being victims of this heinous

crime.

“The robbers target places where they know large sums of money are being

kept, by pouncing on their unsuspecting victims. In most instances, they

are armed with pistols or dangerous weapons,” he added.

Elaborating on the criminals’ modus operandi, Nyathi said one or more of

these lowlifes would enter the targeted places and point a weapon at

people there, before announcing that a robbery was under way and stealing

valuables.

In one incident, on April 22 this year, five robbers wearing hoodies

stormed a fuel station in Beatrice, holding hostage four employees at

gunpoint, including a security guard.

They subsequently broke into an office and blew open a safe using

explosives, before escaping with $10 161.

On April 26, Nyathi said, armed robbers also left a Chegutu man for dead

after they attacked him with an okapi knife and machete, while he was on

his way to Bosbury Mine.

In another Harare incident at Hopley Farm in Waterfalls, a 40-year-old

woman and her teenage daughter were attacked by two armed robbers while

they were on their way to the tobacco auction floors.

Analysts who spoke to the Daily News yesterday attributed the alarming

rise in crime to the country’s dying economy and the worsening poverty

levels.

Zimbabwe is deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis which has

led to horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of hundreds of

thousands of jobs.

At the same time, economists have said that poverty levels in the country

are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest levels in more

than 60 years – with more than 76 percent of the country’s families now

having to make do with pitiful incomes that are well below the poverty

datum line.

This comes as Zimbabwe has recently been officially ranked as the poorest

country in Africa.

According to the Africa 2016 Wealth Report, Zimbabwe has been ranked as

the country with the poorest people on the continent, with average wealth

of $200 per person.

In the report, AfrAsia – a Mauritius-domiciled financial institution which

once operated in Zimbabwe after acquiring the now-defunct Kingdom

Financial Holdings Limited – noted that back in 2000, Zimbabwe was one of

the wealthiest countries in sub-Saharan Africa on a wealth per capita

basis.

