BAT fails to remit $8m dividend

Ndakaziva Majaka 12 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest cigarette manufacturer, British American

Tobacco (BAT), is failing to pay over $8 million in dividend to its

offshore major shareholder, due to foreign payment delays.

BAT finance director, Lucas Francisco, yesterday told the businessdaily

that the cigarette manufacturer was presently in discussions with the

shareholder mapping a way forward, while also engaging banks locally for

the transaction to go through.

The cigarette maker’s major shareholder is British American Plc, which

holds a 42,98 percent shareholding and over 8,8 million shares in the

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed counter.

“Basically, the final dividend for 2015 and the 2016 final dividend are

outstanding. To date, I can say we are holding about $8 million that is

yet to go through.

“We have been engaging, but despite the dividends being on the priority

list the fact is there is no money. So, the little cash that the country

is generating is used to prioritise the key inputs that are required for

production,” Francisco said.

He also pointed out that the shareholder was “concerned” with the

remittance situation given the unpredictability of the country’s cash

situation.

Zimbabwe has been battling an acute cash shortage on the back of depleted

nostro balances, leading to multi- national companies with shareholders

outside the country failing to remit dividend to their respective

shareholders.

While the country trades using a multi- currency system dominated by the

United States Dollar, the greenback has disappeared from the market along

with government’s surrogate currency – bond notes – introduced late last

year to assault the cash shortages.

This has prompted fears as some offshore shareholders are now

apprehensive.

Figures recently released by the central bank indicated that the apex bank

had managed to reduce the country’s foreign payments backlog by more than

50 percent to the current level of $185 million that transactions.

However, most of these are just for raw material creditors and not

dividend remittances for companies with offshore shareholders.

BAT managing director, Clara Mlambo, also pointed out that the company was

failing to pay for its raw materials on the back of the foreign payment

delays.

“We import about 90 percent of our packaging raw materials and given the

present situation, payments to suppliers have been difficult,” she said,

pointing out that while the company valued paying dividend to its

shareholder, raw material payments also had priority in terms of how the

group allocated foreign payments.

Meanwhile, Mlambo also pointed out that the group’s performance in the

first quarter had remained flat as consumers battled cash shortages.

“The situation stabilised in December with the bond notes as the liquidity

situation improved. However, the first quarter performance was flat

largely due to the cash shortages, so that affected disposable incomes

leaving performance largely flat,” she said.

