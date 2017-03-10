Bhasikiti sued over $133 000 Zesa bill

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has dragged former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti to court demanding $133 663 for electricity supplied to his ranch in Rutenga. The former legislator reportedly owns Moria Ranch in Mwenezi.

BY CHARLES LAITON

In its declaration through its lawyers, Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility said despite several demands, Bhasikiti had refused to fulfil his contractual obligation.

“The defendant (Bhasikiti) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at February 20, 2016 in the sum of $133 663,73, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two,” ZETDC said.

“Which amount is arrived at as shown in the table below: Moria Ranch first point $48 857,01 and Moria Ranch second point $84 806, 72. The defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the above amount/sum despite written demand.

“By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest at the prescribed rate, which is currently 5% per annum.”

Through his lawyers, Chuma, Gurajena and Partners, Bhasikiti entered an appearance to defend himself on March 7 this year after receiving summons on the March 3.

The matter is still pending at the High Court.

