ZIMBABWE People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru’s woes continued to mount yesterday with three close allies dumping her, a day after she summarily expelled seven founding members of her party, accusing them of spying for the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Source: Bigwigs dump ‘clueless’ Mujuru – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 10, 2017

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA/OBEY MANAYITI/STEPHEN CHADENGA

Mujuru’s long-time ally Sylvester Nguni, war veteran Agrippa Mutambara and ZimPF secretariat member, Cougan Matanhire were among several party members who dumped Mujuru yesterday and threw their lot with their expelled colleagues, who insist they still belong to the opposition party.

“Zimbabwe People First, led by Joice Mujuru, has got its feet firmly lodged in sand, quicksand,” Mutambara wrote in a letter, announcing he was severing ties with the former Vice-President.

“The more it struggles, the more it sinks into it.

“As a decent human being, I have got great respect for Mujuru. But as a leader of a promising political party that aims to dislodge Zanu PF’s 37-year grip on power, I find her indecisive and clueless.

“The party is directionless and cruising on autopilot.”

Mutambara said he would announce his future political plans soon.

Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, confirmed receiving the trio’s resignation letters, as the fallout between Mujuru and the party’s founding members has all but torn ZimPF apart.

This happened as Mujuru addressed an emergency meeting in the capital, with the party’s nine provincial co-ordinators, who pledged to back her, as Midlands co-ordinator, Wilson Svova, stayed away, citing irreconcilable differences with the former Vice-President.

ZimPF provincial co-ordinators, who attended the meeting were William Zivenge (Masvingo), James Kaunye (Manicaland), Marian Chombo (Mashonaland West), Taurai Pasirayi (Mashonaland East), Cecil Mathambo (Matabeleland North), Esnath Bulayani (Bulawayo), Bekezela Fuzwayo Maduma (Matabeleland South), Munyaradzi Banda (Harare) and Godfrey Mamombe (Mashonaland Central).

Elliot Kasu also attended the meeting representing war veterans.

ZimPF spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, insisted that Mujuru was justified to expel the seven without consulting other stakeholders.

“There were the process that triggered the decision and we are taking measures to ratify it,” he said.

“Even this national executive meeting had been triggered by the developments. People sometimes have to take drastic measures and ratify the decision later.”

On the other hand, some executives from various provinces gathered at the party offices in the capital, where they denounced Mujuru as a “daft” politician with nothing to offer in Zimbabwean politics.

Most members of ZimPF in Midlands and Mashonaland East provincial executives said they would stand by the fired seven.

On Wednesday, Mujuru addressed a Press conference at her Chisipite home in Harare, where she announced the expulsion of members of the party’s elders’ advisory council – Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Margaret Dongo, Munacho Mutezo, Cloudious Makova and youth leader, Luckson Kandemiri.

She accused them of stifling coalition talks with other opposition parties.

The group immediately struck back, saying they had instead fired Mujuru, accusing her of dictatorship and incompetence.

