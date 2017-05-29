Source: Bigwigs fret as Mugabe returns – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 27 May 2017

HARARE – All eyes are on President Robert Mugabe on his return from

Mexico, as the wily nonagenarian bids to douse, once and for all, the

raging and worsening tribal, factional and succession wars consuming his

ruling Zanu PF.

Well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that “the desperation

and stress” among many party heavyweights had reached unsustainable levels

that “something has to give soon”.

“It’s panic stations all round in many quarters and unfortunately only one

man, Gushungo (Mugabe), can take away the chefs’ (senior party officials’)

pain.

“If you have been following social media closely over the past few days,

particularly accounts linked to some officials and their lackeys who are

active on Twitter and WhatsApp for example, the panic and desperation will

not have escaped you,” one of the sources said.

This comes after Zanu PF’s mindless bloodletting witnessed an

unprecedented orgy of intra-party violence in Bulawayo earlier this week.

Mugabe – who spent a week in Mexico attending an obscure conference on

climate together with the ruling party’s under-fire national political

commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere – returned home yesterday amid the former

liberation movement’s worsening infighting which analysts say is reaching

a tipping point.

Another insider told the Daily News yesterday that Zanu PF was likely to

have its delayed politburo meeting this coming week, where Mugabe was

expected to try and deal decisively with the ruling party’s deepening

ructions – including the chaos in the influential women’s league, the

disputed Masvingo leadership election, the Bulawayo violence and the

Kasukuwere affair.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure,

said there was no doubt that Mugabe was now under tremendous pressure to

“crack the whip” in the burning former liberation movement.

“The number one issue he has to deal with now is that of his national

political commissar. And it is possible that their trip together to Mexico

may have given Kasukuwere a chance to talk to Mugabe one on one, and thus

give him a chance to clear his name.

“But whether or not that happened, Mugabe still has to solve the issue

formally, as there has been a lot of restlessness and there is therefore

that need for a decisive voice from him.

“The violence that rocked Bulawayo is an extension of the same Kasukuwere

issue … amid the context that nine out of 10 provinces have endorsed a

vote of no confidence against him. So, Mugabe will need to deal with all

this,” Masunugure told the Daily News.

Another political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, also said Mugabe would need

to deal with the Kasukuwere issue as soon as possible, to avoid a complete

implosion of the ruling party.

“He needs to deal decisively with the Kasukuwere issue to avoid another

split of Zanu PF. The issue has been causing Zanu PF to implode, and it

needs his attention,” Saungweme said.

Kasukuwere has been fighting to save his political career over the past

few weeks, with angry Zanu PF supporters pushing for his ouster from both

his party and government positions, over a raft of charges which include

allegedly plotting to topple Mugabe from power.

A probe team tasked to investigate the allegations against Kasukuwere has

since submitted its findings to Mugabe.

Kasukuwere also stands accused by his party enemies of stoking tension in

the deeply-divided ruling party, after he barred an ex-intelligence

operative, Pearson Mbalekwa, from participating in the impending

Chiwundura by-election.

The move has seen his rivals calling for decisive action to be taken

against him, with voluble war veterans’ leader and former Cabinet

minister, Christopher Mutsvangwa, accusing Kasukuwere of “personalising”

Zanu PF.

Mutsvangwa said the Mbalekwa decision had been taken in an unprocedural

manner, adding that Kasukuwere was “now behaving like the owner of Zanu

PF”.

“That is (Mbalekwa decision) an abuse of power and personalisation of Zanu

PF by a clueless and disorderly G40 (Generation 40),” Mutsvangwa said

referring to the Zanu PF faction which is rabidly opposed to Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe.

“Why does Tyson (Kasukuwere’s nickname) also issue a statement from a

foreign country (he is in Mexico with Mugabe)? There ought to be an

acting PC (political commissar).

“Kufa kwemujoni company haivharwi (Work does not stop because the boss is

not there or has died).

“Even the president does not do that. He leaves behind an acting president

when he travels. For security and protocol, pronouncements of State have

to be issued from the seat of power. What if Kasukuwere is kidnapped in a

foreign land and is under duress?

“Crass ignorance and compulsive dictatorial proclivity to the abuse of

State power is the hallmark of G40,” added the garrulous Mutsvangwa.

Apart from having to deal with Kasukuwere’s saga, Mugabe is expected to

deal with the unprecedented intra-party violence which rocked Bulawayo

last weekend, where rival factions engaged in bloody skirmishes which led

to the cancellation of a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting

at Davies Hall.

Mugabe is also expected to deal with the contested results of the Masvingo

provincial chairmanship election, which was comprehensively won by an

alleged Team Lacoste candidate, Ezra Chadzamira – who walloped Mutero

Masanganise who had pulled out from the mini internal plebiscite days

before polling, citing a number of alleged irregularities.

Masanganise – who is linked to the G40 faction- pulled out of the Masvingo

poll re-run arguing that it was illegal.

Mugabe and the politburo had nullified the results from the initial

regional poll, which was won by Chadzamira – amid similar claims of

irregularities, including people not voting in some districts.

Chadzamira, who is the former regional chairperson and an alleged

Mnangagwa backer, crushed Masanganise then – polling 12 393 votes against

his opponent’s 4 888, amid allegations of rigging and failure by people in

Mwenezi and some parts of Chiredzi to vote.

Observers have also consistently said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu

PF’s thorny succession riddle is fuelling the ruling party’s deadly

infighting, which is worsening by the day.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

