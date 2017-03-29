Source: Biometric votes row: UK warns Harare – NewZimbabwe 28/03/2017

GOVERNMENT’S takeover of the procurement of Biometric Voter Registration

(BVR) kits could adversely impact the transparency and credibility of

next year’s elections, UK ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing has

warned.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had offered financial

support to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for the purchase of

the BVR kits with government also pledging to help foot the bill.

However, the cash-strapped government then made a surprise about-turn,

announcing it was completely taking over acquisition of the BVR kits.

The move outraged opposition parties who threatened mass protests

against the government`s decision which was seen as a ploy by the Zanu

PF-led administration to rig the polls.

In an interview in Bulawayo Tuesday on the side-lines of a donation

firefighting equipment to the local authority, Ambassador Laing said

changes in the BVR procurement process is a cause for concern.

“There are a number of conditions and recommendations that the African

Union and SADC made that need to be place in order for all of us to have

confidence that the elections, when they happen, will be free and fair,”

she said.

“One of the issues we are concerned about is around the change of the

procurement process around BVR. We wait to see how this is going to pan

out.”

Introduction of BVR kits is meant to facilitate a transparent voter

registration process as part of measures aimed at ensuring fair

elections.

Ambassador Laing urged the Harare government to “cite the type of

equipment it wants to purchase”, adding that they are “concerned if the

process is no longer transparent and inclusive”.

Zimbabwe holds crunch fresh elections next year with the 93-year-old

President Robert Mugabe, in power for 37 years, looking for another

five-year mandate as head of state.

The opposition, which has long accused the veteran leader and his Zanu

PF party of rigging its way to retaining power is keeping an eagle eye

on preparations for the vote.

Last week, several parties demanded the removal of Zimbabwe Electoral

Commission chair Jsutice Rita Makarau and disbandment of the poll agency

which they claim is run by the CIO spy agency.

