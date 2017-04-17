Source: Biti lays into Mnangagwa – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 17, 2017

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the international community from being hoodwinked by Zanu PF into endorsing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a moderate who would likely guarantee economic and political stability in the post-President Robert Mugabe era.

BY STAFF REPPORTER

The PDP in a statement yesterday said endorsing Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s successor was tantamount to “accepting mediocrity”.

“PDP is opposed to the notion that Zimbabweans are supposed to accept mediocrity just to buy stability. We recently saw some statements by a gullible section of the international community who suggest that only stability in the post-Mugabe era is important,” part of the statement read.

Western countries and China have been warming up to suggestions that Mnangagwa should take over from Mugabe, arguing that opposition parties have failed to unite against Zanu PF.

“It is important to note that the current crisis in Zimbabwe is not only a crisis of instability but largely a making of incompetence, corruption, evil governance strategies, policy inconsistence and lack of care by the Zimbabwean government,” PDP said.

“We take exception of the sentiments by (top United Kingdom academic) Stephen Chan, his views are consistent with those of Chatham House and other British institutions.

“If you ask the Chinese what is the one big thing that should happen in Zimbabwe, they will say they need stability. Anyone who brings stability, whether it is Mnangagwa or someone else, and has the support to ensure that there is stability going forward, that person will be welcomed by both the West and the East,” PDP said.

Mnangagwa is also facing strong resistance from within Zanu PF, particularly from the members of the youthful G40 faction fronted by under-fire party political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The Zanu PF Midlands godfather, however, reportedly enjoys massive support from the war veterans and sections of the security sector.

