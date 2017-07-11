Source: Biti, to meet prospective MPs – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 11 July 2017

HARARE – Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Tendai Biti

will today address a seminar of prospective parliamentary candidates at a

closed door venue in Harare.

The meeting – organised by the elections directorate headed by the

national chairperson Lucia Matibenga – will gather members from the 210

constituencies who have been given a provisional green light by the

districts, subject to confirmation by the General Council.

PDP said Biti will among other issues articulate the party’s policy

direction to the prospective candidates who will form part of the party’s

core in the 2018 election campaign.

The seminar is also expected to discuss election strategies including the

implications of the polling station-based voting.