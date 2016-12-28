Despite the fact that President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party leadership stole this year’s Christmas due to bad governance, corruption and other misdeeds, Zimbabweans spending was high on the day.

Source: Brace for harsher times – NewsDay Zimbabwe December 28, 2016

Comment: NewsDay Editor

This was no doubt boosted by remittances from Diasporans and locals’ savings despite the prevailing cash shortages in the market.

Yet, Mugabe is enjoying his annual break in a foreign jaunt while the majority of Zimbabweans are suffering. There is no doubt that Zanu PF policies over the past 12 months turned this year’s Christmas into nothing but misery and pain for Zimbabweans.

Zimbabweans must be commended for their resilience under the torturous Zanu PF administration.

It is our hope that Zimbabweans did not overspend during the Christmas holiday as the country heads towards a stormy 2017.

We, therefore, urge Zimbabweans to save money for school fees for their children. We are aware that many workers will come back from the holiday break to find that their companies have closed shop due to the unfavourable operating environment.

Given the bleak economic future facing the country for as long as Mugabe remains at the helm, Zimbabweans must prepare themselves for even harsher times ahead.

With more companies indicating their intention to close shop early January, the first half of the year could be disastrous as it appears Zanu PF is clueless on how to turn around the economy.

How Mugabe and Zanu PF have decided to replace the festive period with pain, anxiety and poverty over the years is anybody’s guess, but it is clear that there will be no respite for the ordinary Zimbabweans.

Although consumer spending was high during the Christmas holiday due to various reasons, it was clear that the majority of urbanites did not travel to the countryside to be with their loved ones as before.

Christmas in Zimbabwe was once meant to be a season teeming with culinary passion, matrimonial bliss, music, companionship, travel and affection, but it is now the opposite of what it used to be.

We also urge Mugabe and his party to consider the plight of the majority going forward. This self-serving leadership style does not help anybody.

We believe through bad governance, Mugabe and Zanu PF have become their own worst enemies.

The President must prioritise the ease of doing business to ensure new entrants to safeguard and create jobs for the people.

It is time to stem the tide as a matter of urgency. Unfortunately it does not appear as though Mugabe is taking the challenges in the country seriously as he’s vacationing with his family at the taxpayers’ expense, at a time Zimbabweans are wallowing in abject poverty spawned by Zanu PF misrule.

Mugabe must be warned not to take Zimbabweans for fools. They are peace-loving people, but definitely they will strike back at an appropriate time come 2018 elections.

