Breaking: Bulawayo horror crash kills 16

SIXTEEN people perished, 13 of then instantly when a haulage truck crashed into a commuter omnibus

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Bulawayo Fire Brigade Chief Fire officer Richard Peterson confirmed the accident which happened late on Wednesday at around 11:00 pm.

Five people survived the crash with three seriously injured taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for treatment. The truck driver survived the accident.

“The driver is saying the truck reportedly hit a pothole and lost control before its load fell on the Kombi,” Peterson said.

It is believed that after the truck hit a pothole its front wheel locked thereby forcing it to lose control and land on the commuter omnibus.

