Source: Breaking: Nasty brawl in Mujuru’s NPP – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 30, 2017

NATIONAL People’s Party to officials were involved in a violent public brawl reportedly over policy inconsistency as the Joice Mujuru led party appears to be nearing implosion.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mujuru’s spokesperson and incoming secretary general Gift Nyandoro, was reportedly left with a fractured leg following an alleged beating at the hands of party spokesperson Jelousy Mawarire.

Nyandoro confirmed the incident.

Details to follow ….

