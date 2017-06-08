Source: BREAKING NEWS: 43 feared dead in horror crash | The Herald June 8, 2017
At least 43 people are a feared dead in a horrific road accident that
occurred last night about 30km before Makuti along the Harare-Chirundu
highway.
The accident occurred when the driver of a Zambia-bound King Lion bus lost
control of the vehicle before ramming a tree.
About 24 passengers were injured and have since been ferried to Chinhoyi
Provincial hospital.
Arrangements to ferry the deceased to Chinhoyi Hospital mortuary are still
underaway.
More details to follow…
The need for speed……… These powerful turbo- charged busses move faster than ordinary passenger vehicles and are an accident waiting to happen. For God’s Sake slow down man !!