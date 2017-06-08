Source: BREAKING NEWS: 43 feared dead in horror crash | The Herald June 8, 2017

At least 43 people are a feared dead in a horrific road accident that

occurred last night about 30km before Makuti along the Harare-Chirundu

highway.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Zambia-bound King Lion bus lost

control of the vehicle before ramming a tree.

About 24 passengers were injured and have since been ferried to Chinhoyi

Provincial hospital.

Arrangements to ferry the deceased to Chinhoyi Hospital mortuary are still

underaway.

More details to follow…

