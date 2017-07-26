BREAKING NEWS: Mike Ndudzo appointed Auditor-General

0

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Ndudzo appointed Auditor-General

Source: BREAKING NEWS: Mike Ndudzo appointed Auditor-General | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Mike Ndudzo

Mr Mike Ndudzo

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) general manager Mr Mike Ndudzo has been appointed the new Auditor-General taking over from Mrs Mildred Chiri who is stepping down following the expiry of her tenure.

President Mugabe has appointed Mr Ndudzo in terms of Section 310 (1) of the Constitution and his appointment is expected to be ratified by parliament today.

Details to follow…

Related posts:

  1. Dubious govt tenders worry auditor general
  2. Auditor-General exposes rot at Zesa
  3. BREAKING NEWS: Justice Mutambanengwe dies
  4. Mike Bimba appoints NCC board
  5. BREAKING NEWS: 43 feared dead in horror crash

Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *