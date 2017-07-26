Source: BREAKING NEWS: Mike Ndudzo appointed Auditor-General | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) general manager Mr Mike Ndudzo has been appointed the new Auditor-General taking over from Mrs Mildred Chiri who is stepping down following the expiry of her tenure.

President Mugabe has appointed Mr Ndudzo in terms of Section 310 (1) of the Constitution and his appointment is expected to be ratified by parliament today.

Details to follow…