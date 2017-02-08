BREAKING NEWS: Mujuru fires Mutasa, Gumbo

By | February 8, 2017
2 Comments

Source: BREAKING NEWS: Mujuru fires Mutasa, Gumbo | The Herald February 8, 2017

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe People First has fired seven of its founding members on allegations of destabilising the party.

Party president Dr Joice Mujuru told journalists in Harare today that more heads were going to roll.

The seven are Messrs Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Claudious Makova, Munacho Mutezo, Lucky Kandemiri and Ms Magret Dongo.

In a brief statement she read to the press, Mujuru accused the seven of being Zanu-PF agents

Details to follow…

2 thoughts on “BREAKING NEWS: Mujuru fires Mutasa, Gumbo

  1. Majaira Bopoto

    kkkkkkkkk MaZimbo educated idiots. Don’t blame The President for anything aisiira ani nyika yacho?

    Reply
  2. Majaira Bopoto

    is it correct English to say “political vagabonds” I hope it is.

    Reply

