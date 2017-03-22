ZANU PF women’s league converged at provincial party headquarters in Harare Wednesday to protest against two top wing members accused of undermining First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Source: Breaking: Women’s league protests against Mahoka and Sandi – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 22, 2017

By Online Reporters

The demonstrations by placard waving women targeted Grace’s deputy in the women’s league, Eunice Sandi-Moyo and treasurer Sara Mahoka.

About 100 demonstrators converged at the Harare party headquarters singing liberation songs motivating for the dismissal of the two. Reports indicate various provinces also had their own protests with Marondera being particularly noticeable.

The placards carried various derogatory messages: “Makoha Tapedza newe”, “Undermining Amai is treasonous”, “No to Sandi and Sarah parallel structures” among others

According to official sources, Sandi-Moyo was accused of setting parallel structures and taking actions without consulting Grace ,while Mahoka was being targeted for challenging the First Lady during meetings.

The Hurungwe East MP also allegedly misappropriated party funds, charges she reportedly denied.

Zanu PF ex-central committee member and Kadoma businessman Jimayi Muduvuri was alleged to be sponsoring the demonstrations amid reports that over $300 000 had been poured towards the demonstrations by one of the women’s league bosses.

Muduvuri reportedly claimed that he had been sent by the First Lady to mobilise ruling party women to demonstrate against the two.

When asked for comment last night, Muduvuri was evasive.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t have any instruction from the First Lady,” Muduvuri said.

