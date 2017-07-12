Source: Bredenkamp’s property attached over $3,8 million debt – DailyNews Live
Farayi Machamire 12 July 2017
HARARE – Prominent tycoon John Bredenkamp is set to lose a high-end
vehicle due to his long standing $3, 8 million debt to his former friend
and businessman Yakub Ibrahim Mohammed.
Bredenkamp was in 2016 ordered by the High Court to pay back the cash he
borrowed from Mohammed between 2000 and 2001 by judge Justice Priscillah
Chigumba.
Mohammed, represented by Thabani Mpofu, claimed during the civil trial at
the High Court that Bredenkamp reportedly borrowed the money to support
the government’s troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He said that he decided to take the legal route after Bredenkamp failed to
pay back the money borrowed sometime in 2002, despite making several
promises to settle the debt.
The case had been previously a subject of fraud charges against
Bredenkamp, but he was acquitted leading to Mohammed filing a civil suit.
However, Bredenkamp filed a $350 000 counter claim alleging Mohammed
maliciously caused his arrest and prosecution on fraud charges.
But Chigumba ruled in Mohammed’s favour.
And now, as efforts to recover part of that debt, the Sherriff of the High
Court has descended on some of the tycoon’s property for settlement.
Revelation Auctioneers said yesterday that the property will go under the
hammer on July 13.
Bredenkemp’s Land Cruiser and New Holland tractor are the items that have
been listed for auctioning.
