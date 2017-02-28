Source: Bridge swept away in Cyclone Dineo flood – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 28 February 2017

HARARE – A bridge which has spanned the Nkankezi River in the heart of the

Zvishavane-Bulawayo highway for decades has been swept away by rampaging

flood waters unleashed by Cyclone Dineo.

The huge blocks which made up the bridge were washed downstream over the

weekend – with witnesses reporting that the greater part of the bridge was

gone.

The portion disappeared on Sunday night – blocking off the popular

highway.

“I can confirm that Nkankezi River Bridge was swept away, we have been

informed that it was under repair. The bridge is along the road that links

Zvishavane and Bulawayo and also Gwanda and Bulawayo,” national police

spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the Daily News yesterday.

“That means traffic intending to use this route cannot pass through and

should therefore use other alternatives.

“We are advising motorists intending to travel between Bulawayo and

Zvishavane to use the Bulawayo-Gweru-Zvishavane route, while those

intending to travel between Gwanda and Zvishavane can use the West

Nicholson dust road.”

Because of heavy rains pounding Masvingo, police warned there were threats

of landslides in Bikita, that tragically claimed one life yesterday.

“We are advising people to move to higher ground. Our sub aqua unit have

also rescued close to 10 people in the Shashe area,” Nyathi said.

This comes as Jeka Bridge in Mberengwa was also swept away two weeks ago

as a result of the floods.

