Britain submits human trophies' identities report | The Herald May 23, 2017

The Natural History Museum of London has submitted a report on their

findings in relation to the identities of human remains of slain heroes

and heroines of the First Chimurenga, National Museums and Monuments of

Zimbabwe (NMMZ) executive director Dr Godfrey Mahachi has said. Although

the findings of the report could not be made available to The Herald

yesterday, sources say if in the affirmative, this would mark the

beginning of the process to repatriate the remains of slain heroes and

heroines of the First Chimurenga.

The response was triggered by President Mugabe, who in August 2015 while

addressing people who gathered to celebrate the Heroes Day commemoration,

castigated the British for displaying skulls of some of Zimbabwe’s heroes

and heroines from the First Chimurenga in their museums as symbols of

colonial conquest.

Said President Mugabe: “Tanzwa kuti misoro yevanhu vedu, vakuru vedu,

yanga yakaunganidzwa mumuseum kuBritain. Varikuti tizoitora. Tichaitora

tichigunun’una kuti makaidimurirei? WaMbuya Nehanda hameno kuti tichauwana

here pakati pacho? (We are told that skulls of our people, our leaders,

are being displayed in a British museum and they are inviting us to

repatriate them. We will repatriate them, but with bitterness, questioning

the rationale behind decapitating them),” he said.

“The remains of our heroes, sacred to us, which were taken out of the

country during the colonial period, have now been identified in the

British History Museum. The remains, skulls, we strongly believe are the

skulls of beheaded heads of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chingaira

Makoni, Chinengundu Mashayamombe, Mapondera, Mashonganyika and Chitekedza

Chiwashira, among others.”

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Dr Mahachi said since Britain’s

confirmation last year that it had heads of some heroes and heroines of

the First Chimurenga, the NMMZ was working with the British Museum to

establish identities of these remains.

He said, Britain had now completed the process and a report had since been

submitted to Zimbabwe through the National Museums and Monuments of

Zimbabwe.

“We have made some progress in our attempts to repatriate the human

remains that were taken to the United Kingdom,” said Dr Mahachi. “What

they have been doing all along is to look at their documentation for

purposes of trying to establish any linkages between the specific request

we made to them regarding the identities of the people we wanted

repatriated.”

Dr Mahachi said Zimbabwe had specifically requested confirmation of

remains of Mbuya Chahwe, the medium of the Nehanda spirit, Sekuru

Gumboreshumba the medium of Kaguvi, Chingaira Makoni, Chinengundu

Mashayamombe, Mapondera, Mashonganyika and Chitekedza Chiwashira among

others.

“They were conducting what they called archival research to establish if

they could confirm that these are the individuals that they are holding.

They have now submitted their report detailing their findings,” said Dr

Mahachi.

He said NMMZ had now presented the findings to the Ministry of Rural

Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage

for Government to make a decision on the way forward.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Thokozile Chitepo, could not

disclose whether Britain had succeeded in identifying the human skulls it

had in its museums saying her Ministry needed to brief the Principals

first.

These heads were brutally decapitated by the settler regime before being

ferried to Britain as trophies of conquest soon after the First

Chimurenga.

They are reported to be on display in the British History Museum.

