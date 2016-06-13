A protest vigil outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London every Saturday from 14.00 – 18.00 since October 2002. The Vigil will continue until internationally – monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
Source: British medical centre run by Zimbabwean doctor closed – ZIMBABWE VIGIL 13 June 2016
A medical centre in Nottingham run by a black Zimbabwean doctor has been closed. Zimbabwean exiles have staged repeated demonstrations outside the clinic in protest at the doctor’s violent seizure of a white-owned farm in Zimbabwe.
In February the Zimbabwe Vigil protest group presented a petition to 10 Downing Street calling on the government to consider revoking the British citizenship of Dr Sylvester Nyatsuro, who runs the Willows Medical Centre with his wife Veronica. Dr Nyatsuro has lived in the UK for 15 years and lives with his family in a large and luxurious house nearby valued at around £750,000.
They say that they were simply allocated the farm by the Zimbabwe government and denied any nepotism was involved. But photographs emerged showing the couple socializing with Grace Mugabe.
The Vigil also drew the matter to the attention for the National Health Service which has responsibility for the clinic. Last week inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited the centre and took immediate action to close it until further notice. Patients are being directed to other practices.
The UK government says the question of Dr Nyatsuro’s citizenship is being looked at by the Home Office. The Vigil argues that they are clearly Mugabe supporters and citizenship could have been obtained by means of fraud or false representation. The Nyatsuros have no known farming experience.
FROM THE ZIMBABWE VIGIL
COMMENTS
Another thug( Doctor of corruption) bites the dust GOOD JOB guys. UNITED WE STAND STRENGTH IN NUMBERS. Lets see the thug doctor behind an ox plow heehaw!
Time to go after the main thug (Bob Matibile aka Mugabe) he must answer at the Hague.
Start with 20000 life sentences for Genocide.
I CONCUR. SOME US LIVE HERE APLIED FOR LAND 16 YEARS AGO AND STILL DON’T A SQUARE INCH OF THE SOIL.
Welcome home Hango YAPALALA awke uliponi nkwinya! I have fighting alone for BAKALANGA!
Well done Vigil. A great triumph!
Well done! It was probably closed down because he was practicing keeping pigs in the rooms.
Well I guess that means he was keeping your you people in the rooms considering your skin and pigs are the same color. And you are closely related to pigs. Having the same blood. So I guess he was doing a favor to your people. You people are pathetic at best. Leaches and parasites you whole existence. Now you got what you had coming to you in African countries now you upset, you cannot rape, rob, and murder freely anymore. You just taught my people that same madness. But it’s okay, you are finished. Back to the caves with you. How COOOOOOOL IS THAT. Now your right at home.
Get some mpsychiatric help.
Yeh seems you are very knowledgeable about caves and such things. Typical of you useless people that cannot survive without stealing from others. Learn how to create, build and increase wealth. Thank goodness Zimbabwe has few idiots like you, problem is all the fools (like you) seem to reside in the government. President down!
The only help needed is the kicked the rest of your dirty ass parasites off the continent. Your people are like the locust. You come distroy and level havoc behind. And then try to blame the distruction on the people you screwed. Again your kind and time is done. Talk until you turn back to the pigs you are. You have nothing, when you invaded our lands and you will be sent back to your caveland homes with nothing. Change, is in the air. You MF will go. And if some of my dumb ass people want to stay with your there in your cold caves. Then keep them. We all know how you like the dark meat.
Have you invented anything yet? Or are you still busy with the wheel?
Our black brethren have taken everything from us. We all helped to build up a fantastic country. Now look at it today.
Now if this isn’t enough look at these Muslims, they expect everything for nothing; Did you see that awful woman on T.V.? Who does she think she is! Telling that very pretty and well dressed reporter to “put some clothes on!!!” To us ex-Rhodies it seems like history is repeating itself, this time due to a very slow laxadasical British government. Can they not see what’s happening to our homeland.
Well said Piankhi
Now we can go back to trading 3 goats for a cow, a sack of peanuts for a bag of roots that would be fun.
Medicine man can once again throw them bones to cure the VD hidden under impala loin skins.
Our women’s breasts all exposed to the African sun what a treat.
As for or feet they will pound the earth to a fine dust as we dance to induna Matibile.
Enough of this white man’s sh-t
Me thinks Pinakhi is a ZANU-PF troll… I know some really racist white people, but not a one of them would be so off-key as to spout such trash. Actually, some are quite intelligent people, and in some cases they make total sense. Pinakhi does not… he’s just trying to pull someone’s G-string… that’s just the kind of people trolls are, ya know. And, maybe he’s just jealous of the pig….
Kinda humorous, actually.
Yes, Mugabe cronies should not be allowed to enjoy all those rights they are gleefully denying other human beings in Zimbabwe elsewhere without consequences. Big up to you guyz out there for pushing the UK gvnt to act.
Dr.Nyasuro chose to become a farmer in Zim instead of a medical doctor in UK , i do not know if it is a wise idea but we will see.
Life is a test – we are tempted and if we resist we move up to a higher spiritual level..
We have to pray that we are not tempted to such an extent that we succumb to temptation – i.e. fail the test of life.
For his own political purposes Robert Mugabe has given the opportunity to steal and destroy to so many – and so many have yielded… they were ‘bought’ for a few dollars or in some cases a few million dollars.Nevertheless they have failed the spiritual test of life.
The writing is now on the wall!
Poor souls!
Abel
