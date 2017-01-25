Source: Bruised Mujuru warns Mugabe – DailyNews Live January 24, 2017

Fungi Kwaramba

HARARE – Former vice president and now Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) leader,

Joice Mujuru – who is still smarting from her party’s crushing defeat at

the hands of Zanu PF in Saturday’s Bikita West by-election – says she

still has enough fuel in the tank to topple President Robert Mugabe from

power in 2018.

In a statement yesterday, Mujuru also said the results of the Bikita West

by-election, in which her candidate Kudakwashe Gopo polled poorly, had

still demonstrated that ZPF was minimally set to eat into Zanu PF’s

support base in the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national polls.

The statement came after analysts had said, in the wake of ZPF’s heavy

shellacking in the Bikita mini-poll, that Mujuru was now left with “a huge

mountain to climb” regarding her capacity to defeat Mugabe and his warring

ruling party in next year’s elections.

The analysts who spoke to the Daily News at the weekend had also pointed

out that ZPF’s debilitating defeat meant that Mujuru was now in “a weak

bargaining position” in her delicate and ongoing coalition talks with the

popular and tenacious opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

But Mugabe’s former long-standing deputy was defiant yesterday, saying

there were in fact “many positive outcomes” from the Bikita by-election

which was marred by violence and electoral malpractices.

“Yes Bikita could be a setback to some, but to us it is a positive event

for which we are thanking our supporters who came out to support our

candidate.

“We have polling stations where we won. We will use these to understand

what we did well, and where we lost we will invest in understanding why.

“Overall, Bikita strengthens rather than weakens us,” ZPF spokesperson

Jealousy Mawarire said in yesterday’s statement.

“There are key issues that come out of the by-election that we are going

to use in the (2018) elections strategy that we are putting in place as a

party.

“If you want to extrapolate the results and apply them to the whole

country, to say that will be the number of votes we are going to get in

the 210 constituencies in 2018, then you will realise that the 2 453 votes

by Gopo (in Bikita) will translate to 515 130 votes nationally, which is

24 percent of the total votes polled by Mugabe in 2013.

“If you subtract the 24 percent from 61 percent that Mugabe got (in 2013),

you will realise that he would fall short of the 50 percent plus one vote

needed for one to be declared president.

“Assuming all the people who voted for Gopo are former Zanu PF, which is

possible, it makes a compelling argument that a coalition of opposition

forces can dislodge Zanu PF since Mujuru eats into the Zanu PF vote to the

benefit of opposition forces,” Mawarire added.

In the run-up to Saturday’s by-election, violence flared up in the

constituency when suspected Zanu PF thugs, who were brandishing guns, left

for dead National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Madock Chivasa

and his election agent Thomas Muzuva – as they made their way from a local

shop where they had gone to buy food.

Apart from the violence, observer groups also noted “multiple” other

electoral malpractices, including a high number of assisted voters.

Terrified villagers also said they had ended up voting for Zanu PF,

fearing that they would be dealt with ruthlessly if they disobeyed “chefs”

(Zanu PF bigwigs) – who had allegedly dictated that they vote for the

ruling party.

ZPF was participating in its first elections in Bikita, since it was

launched last year, with political analysts saying ahead of the poll that

it would provide a litmus test for Mujuru.

Former Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition director, McDonald Lewanika, told the

Daily News at the weekend that it was “illogical” to judge Mujuru’s

strength based on the Bikita by-election result only.

“Yes, Mujuru was expected to haunt Zanu PF, but where? Is it in Bikita

West? I think to rule out Mujuru based on Bikita West is faulty logic.

“The expectation has always been that Mujuru enjoyed popularity in

Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central, and that she also appeals to the

middle class and business.

“So, her power cannot be tested on this by-election alone. If you want to

prove it, you test it in an area she is supposed to be strong, in order to

disprove or ascertain the myths. Anything else is an inaccurate

conclusion,” he said.

But another political analyst, Gladys Hlatywayo, said even taking into

account the reported cases of violence and intimidation in the

by-election, the result was a bad one for Mujuru and ZPF.

“The claim made by Mujuru that she is the real headache for Zanu PF is

probably untrue, given the outcome of the Bikita by-election.

“What is clear is that there is now a strong need for an opposition

coalition if Zanu PF is to be defeated in the 2018 election. In addition,

such a coalition should perhaps be led by a party with the largest

following, and such a party is MDC.

“I would like to think that by refusing to support ZPF, MDC wanted to

gauge the support base of ZPF and be guided accordingly as they negotiate

the terms of the coalition.

“This election outcome will have an impact on the ongoing negotiations and

will probably reduce the bargaining power of ZPF,” Hlatywayo said.

Zimbabwe Democracy Institute director, Pedzisai Ruhanya, weighed in saying

the result of the election, notwithstanding the allegations of electoral

fraud and voter intimidation, meant that Mujuru had lost her bargaining

power in her coalition talks with Tsvangirai.

“Look, Bikita West has always been violent since 2000, and there was an

even more violent by-election in 2001. Yet, Tsvangirai still won it and

went on to repeat the feat in 2008, and had significant votes in 2013.

“So, if we are going to use that as a yardstick, then it is fair to say if

there is to be any meaningful coalition by opposition parties, it has to

have the former prime minister as its face.

“It is all about statistics. This is no longer about assumptions, it’s

about facts. Numbers don’t lie and Tsvangirai has them more than anyone

else in the opposition,” Ruhanya told the Daily News.

Mujuru, who was ruthlessly purged from the warring Zanu PF in late 2014,

together with her close allies who included liberation stalwarts such as

Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa – on untested claims of plotting to oust

and assassinate Mugabe – is working with Tsvangirai and other smaller

parties on a grand coalition which they say will be in place before the

end of this year.

Analysts have also consistently said that a united opposition, fighting

with one purpose, would bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule – especially at

this time when the country’s economy is dying and the increasingly frail

nonagenarian is battling to keep his warring Zanu PF united.

Ruhanya said Bikita West should be a sobering turn for opposition parties

who have been bickering among themselves while the nation is burning.

