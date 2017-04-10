Source: Bumper harvest not enough: WFP – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 10 April 2017

HARARE – A bumper harvest does not translate into food security for the

country if storage facilities are not adequate, World Food Programme

country director Eddie Rowe said.

In an interview with the Daily News, Rowe said the country’s storage

facilities are either in poor shape or non-existent, and thus may affect

the country’s maize storage

His remarks come as government is predicting a bumper harvest from the

above normal rains that were experienced in the 2016/207 agricultural

season.

Zimbabwe requires approximately 1,8 million metric tonnes of maize,

including small grains such as millet and sorghum, however, since the 2000

land reform, the country has failed to produce a third of the national

food requirements.

“One of the root causes of food insecurity is that up to 30 percent of the

harvest is lost due to poor storage and handling. We can have a bumper

harvest but if half of that is lost through poor storage, then communities

will have limited availability of commodities for the next harvest,” Rowe

said.

He added that another reason is that for most of the smallholder farmers

the incentive for them to increase production is not there because there

is no market access.

“In the region WFP buys between 200 000 to 300 000 metric tonnes of

cereals. That is a market that we can harness here and ensure that when

these smallholder farmers produce, they have markets to sell to which in

turn we will enable them to diversify their livelihoods,” he said.

However, senior principal director in the Office of the President and

Cabinet Ozias Hove said refurbishments of the storage facilities are

almost complete.

“At the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) centres apart from the silos there are

going to be other arrangements put in place to ensure that delivered grain

is secured. All grain produced will be safely kept in those GMB centres,”

Hove said.

At least 1,2 million hectares of maize was planted this year compared to

773 000 of 2016 while sorghum increased from 86 000 hectares to 188 430

this year.

Communal farmers planted 724 735 hectares of maize, peri-urban farmers 12

734, small-scale commercial farmers 46 234, A2–152 227, old resettlement

114 991 and A1 farmers planted 192 703 hectares.

