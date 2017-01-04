Source: Businessman sues Chinamasa – DailyNews Live 04 January 2017

Tendai Kamhungira

HARARE – Mutare businessman Tendai Blessing Mangwiro – who is frantically

fighting to recover his money confiscated by police following his arrest

on theft charges in 2008 – has dragged Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa

to the High Court seeking an order to compel the Treasury chief to release

the funds.

Mangwiro has won several court applications for the law enforcement agency

to release $78 900 and a further $1,5 million impounded from him, but has

not received a single cent yet.

The businessman launched the court battle to recover the money after he

was acquitted in 2012.

However, upon demanding back his money from the police, he was advised

that it had been handed over to the then complainant – Andrea Nsaka Nsaka.

In November last year, High Court judge Amy Tsanga ordered the jailing of

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo for 90 days, following his

conviction for defying a court order demanding that he facilitates release

of Mangwiro’s money.

However, Chombo filed a Supreme Court appeal challenging the decision.

He also argued that he had since purged the contempt through a letter

written to Treasury in March last year requesting that the money be

released in terms of the State Liabilities Act.

This has prompted Mangwiro to file the fresh application for a mandamus

order, seeking to order Chinamasa to release the money, in terms of the

request made by Chombo.

“These proceedings seek to compel the minister personally as the office

bearer to take steps necessary to have the payments made from the

Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“His failure to do so will obviously be contemptuous of the order of this

honourable court and at a later stage may/or will result in him being

personally lodged to prison which could not happen if he is sued in his

official capacity only,” Mangwiro said.

He further demanded Chinamasa must “comply with the order…within 14 days

of this order having been served on him, or his (permanent) secretary or

any responsible person in his ministry, failing which the respondent

(Chinamasa) be and is hereby declared to be in contempt of this order”.

Mangwiro said he has lost a lot of money paying lawyers to file court

applications in his bid to recover the money, but to no avail.

“…I have no other option but to seek the assistance of this honourable

court to compel respondent to execute his statutory duty cast upon him by

the Public Finance Management Act in order to pay funds out of the

Consolidated Revenue Fund as requested by the minister of Home Affairs

(the judgment debtor),” he said.

Mangwiro has also challenged the State Liabilities Act after failing to

find recourse, claiming it was being abused to avoid complying with court

orders.

High Court judge Edith Mushore is yet to rule on the matter.

