Byo firms eager to revive

Robin Muchetu,Senior Reporter

THE Government has called upon Bulawayo companies that have benefited from the SI 64 of 2016 to come forward with proposals detailing what they need to improve production and build on the gains they have made so far.

In an interview, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Cde Chiratidzo Mabuwa said the Government was taking this route after a number of companies who have seen production improve raised concerns that they needed more help, especially funding, to build on their production capacities.

SI 64 of 2016 was introduced in a bid to improve local production by limiting the importation of certain commodities which local companies were producing. The instrument saw 43 goods being removed from the open general import licence and this has resulted in improved capacity utilisation of local industries.

“Companies from Bulawayo that benefited from SI 64 of 2016 came forward and said they needed to beef up their businesses more as they were facing various challenges. So we decided that rather than losing on previous gains we had recorded, we assist those that were willing,” she said.

Cde Mabuwa said the Government was encouraging those that had shown interest to come forward with their proposals and the ministry will assess before recommending on how best they can be assisted.

“We opened this to companies, throughout the country, that have benefited from this Government initiative and it’s good to note that companies from Bulawayo approached us in Harare to see how they can be assisted and the response has been positive and we are charting the way forward,” she said.

Cde Mabuwa said some companies, particularly heavy industries in Bulawayo highlighted that they needed help in marketing their products, opening of more trade opportunities while some needed access to loans to capacitate operations. She said the ministry was assessing the proposals brought forward to see how they can be assisted.

Cde Mabuwa said the focus on Bulawayo industry revival was as per the directive of President Mugabe who wants to see the city regain its former glory. She said some companies have been performing well since the focus on Bulawayo’s revival started.

Datlabs, a pharmaceutical company, she said, was operating at just 18 percent a few years ago but has reached 78 percent capacity utilisation. Cde Mabuwa said textile companies were also coming up although there was still more that needed to be done to ensure they operate at maximum capacity.

