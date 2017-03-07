Source: CBZ empowerment scheme reaches climax – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 7 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest financial services group by asset base, CBZ

Holdings (CBZ), said its ambitious $40 000 entrepreneurship empowerment

programme has reached the climax with winners expected to be announced

this week.

The project, which has resulted in over 660 youths being trained by CBZ in

financial literacy since October last year, will see winners getting $3

000 to start businesses.

CBZ said winners will be selected based on their biggest successes since

they started participating in the programme, how they managed to tackle

challenges they faced in their business and on their effective use of

capital money among other things.

CBZ marketing and corporate affairs executive, Laura Gwatiringa, recently

said the group’s Youth Entrepreneurs Programme (Yep) identified and

nurtured a new generation of growth-oriented business persons.

“Many young Zimbabweans graduating from universities, colleges and high

schools have no option but to become entrepreneurs due to lack of

employment.

“Most of the businesses started by these young people are essentially

survivalist self-employment initiatives with limited, if any, growth

prospects,” she said.

Gwatiringa noted that despite the need to make serious inroads into the

corporate sector, such businesses do not create employment for others and

have a low impact on the development of the country.

“Yep seeks to address this need by inculcating a growth mind-set and

ensuring the development of practices that foster business growth in young

entrepreneurs through educational workshops and follow-up reinforcement

activities,” she added.

The first phase of the programme was completed in the period October to

December last year with workshops being held in Chinhoyi, Mutare,

Marondera, Bindura, Gweru, Bulawayo, Hwange, Gwanda, Masvingo and Harare.

The second phase of the programme concluded with the participants being

given a number of individual and group assignments to complete.

In the third and final phase 20 participants were selected from the

current 100 and will receive seed capital to invest in their businesses.

Gwatiringa said based on this assessment the final top 10 participants

will be selected as winners.

The 10 winners will receive cash prizes of amounts ranging from $600 to $3

000 for investing in their businesses.

“To ensure that a critical mass of growth-oriented young entrepreneurs is

produced, CBZ will invest substantial resources into the programme and is

already planning to run the programme again during the second half of 2017

with a completely new crop of young entrepreneurs.

“It is the vision of the partnering organisations to see a significant

number of participants’ businesses maturing into strong, sustainable,

profitable businesses generating substantial revenues, employing

considerable numbers of employees and impacting the economy positively,”

she added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



