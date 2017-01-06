Source: CBZ suspends local Visa transactions – DailyNews Live January 6, 2017
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest financial services group by assets, CBZ
Holdings (CBZ), has, with effect from January 15, suspended the use of the
Visa card on the local market.
In a statement released to depositors yesterday, the financial institution
also announced new limits for international transactions, pointing out
that the Visa card would continue to work internationally.
CBZ’s banking unit follows in the prints of Barclays Bank Limited, which
instituted similar measures late last year.
“In line with market conditions, CBZ bank has suspended the use of the
Visa card on the local market with effect from January 15, 2017. The Visa
card will, however, continue to transact outside Zimbabwe,” the bank said.
The new international transaction limits state that the bank’s depositors
will be withdrawing $250 at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) outside
Zimbabwe, pay a maximum of $500 on Internet payments with a spending
ceiling of $1 000 at Pos terminals outside the country.
Presently battling a cash shortage, Zimbabwe has seen banks coming up with
various methods to contain withdrawals and preserve cash.
Most Zimbabweans now rely on cash-lite payment methods as the country’s
withdrawal limits have been progressively plunging.
So does that mean that any shop that has a CBZ swipe machine will no longer accept a Zim issued card with a Visa logo on it? ie: Stanbic or Barclays Bank Card. . How strange. How do we pay some bills then?????