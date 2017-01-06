Source: CBZ suspends local Visa transactions – DailyNews Live January 6, 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest financial services group by assets, CBZ

Holdings (CBZ), has, with effect from January 15, suspended the use of the

Visa card on the local market.

In a statement released to depositors yesterday, the financial institution

also announced new limits for international transactions, pointing out

that the Visa card would continue to work internationally.

CBZ’s banking unit follows in the prints of Barclays Bank Limited, which

instituted similar measures late last year.

“In line with market conditions, CBZ bank has suspended the use of the

Visa card on the local market with effect from January 15, 2017. The Visa

card will, however, continue to transact outside Zimbabwe,” the bank said.

The new international transaction limits state that the bank’s depositors

will be withdrawing $250 at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) outside

Zimbabwe, pay a maximum of $500 on Internet payments with a spending

ceiling of $1 000 at Pos terminals outside the country.

Presently battling a cash shortage, Zimbabwe has seen banks coming up with

various methods to contain withdrawals and preserve cash.

Most Zimbabweans now rely on cash-lite payment methods as the country’s

withdrawal limits have been progressively plunging.

