Source: Chaos rocks MDC-T – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 21, 2017

CHAOS rocked an MDC-T Matabeleland North provincial meeting in Hwange on Sunday, resulting in the cancellation of the indaba, as party members protested attempts to impose provincial vice-chairperson, Betty Thwala as interim leader following the death of Thembinkosi Sibindi two months ago.

BY SILAS NKALA

The meeting was aborted after party members, who wanted Binga North legislator, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, to take over the post on an interim basis, disrupted the proceedings, accusing Thwala of attempting to impose herself as provincial leader.

Both party provincial secretary Mxolisi Ndlovu and Sibanda confirmed the chaos.

“Sibanda is a proven leader and carries the region’s hope both in Parliament and in his constituency. All these people, who bussed the youths from Victoria Falls are all supporters of former deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara, who are creating factional agendas against our president (Morgan Tsvangirai) in favour of Zanu PF,” Ndlovu claimed.

Sibanda said: “The people of Matabeleland North, who are the real owners of the struggle, will speak very loudly, very clearly and very soon about the circus taking place in the party.”

Sources claimed Thwala’s supporters also wanted Hwange Central legislator, Brian Tshuma appointed vice-chairperson.

Contacted for comment, Thwala denied reports of the clashes, saying the meeting endorsed her as provincial chairperson.

“As vice-chairperson, I was automatically and unanimously elevated to be the acting chairperson of the province as per party constitution,” she said.

“A member of the provincial executive, Brian Tshuma, MP for Hwange Central and a lawyer by profession, was co-opted to serve as vice-chairperson.

“This was done in terms of the party constitution, section 6 6:17. There was no noise, but a lot of intense debate on various party issues.

“However, there was a slight misunderstanding before the meeting regarding on what time the meeting was supposed to start.

“The provincial meeting was planned for 10am, while the Members of Parliament one was at noon. However, the provincial meeting started at 12 as we needed a quorum.”

Thwala said that did not go well with some of the MPs, who wanted to leave for other commitments.

“That was later resolved and business continued,” she said.

